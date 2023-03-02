Here’s what was making news in early 2002

15,000 expected for festival in Virginia Key

Approximately 15,000 people are expected for the 9th Annual Bob Marley Caribbean Festival on Virginia Key. The concert will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City of Miami police plan to have extra officers on hand, but are encouraging Key Biscayne residents who may have appointments off the island to plan for possible delays due to traffic.

Meltdown

Village reaches agreement to lease St. Agnes Academy fields

With open space at a premium on Key Biscayne, island leaders say they have landed a major deal that will help alleviate the crunch for playing fields. The Village will pay St. Agnes Academy $3,000 a month for one year for full access to the school's basketball court and ball field.

The extra recreational facilities will help accommodate the burgeoning Key Biscayne Athletic Club programs that now have more than 1,200 children and adults participating in baseball, softball, soccer and flag football.

"We have control of the operation. We don't have to worry about who's maintaining it," said Mayor Joe Rasco, who brokered the deal.

Party at Grand Bay

Sign Off

‘The Pats’ are No. 1 team at Wimbish

Patricia Romano and Patricia Riestra-Villa, the team better known as "Pat-and-Pat of Wimbish Riteway Realtors,” were named the No.1 sales team in 2001 in Key Biscayne. This is another achievement the sales team can add to their list of professional accomplishments.

Both Patricias have lived in Key Biscayne for more than 20 years and have been active participants in the many civic activities dedicated to the continuous improvement of the island.

Adelphia Cable raising rates

Adelphia Cable, Key Biscayne's cable television company, is raising its rates effective next month. Adelphia representatives attribute the increase to rising costs and additional programming services.

Basic cable will increase from $23.20 to $26.10. Additional outlets will go from $6 to $6.50. Broadcast service will remain the same at $15.25.

Mirta Gomez

Pianist Mirta Gomez, educated at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School of Music in New York, performed a recital at the Grand Bay Club that included works from Bach, Mozart, Gershwin and Carrasco.

Tallahassee trip

The battle over the island's much talked about civic center has made its way to Tallahassee.

Mayor Joe Rasco and Fire Chief John Gilbert traveled to the state capital earlier this week to explain to legislators why the Village wants a median cut on Crandon Boulevard for emergency vehicles use only.

"We were clearing up some misconceptions and let [legislators] know all the facts in this case. I want them to know that. I support the police and fire chiefs on this important issue," Rasco said.

State legislators are considering a transportation bill that includes a proposal for the Crandon median cut. The idea sounds simple and that's what Sen. Daryl Jones, D-Miami, thought when he added it to one of two hefty transportation bills still needing approval in the last week of the legislative session. But then Jones' staff started receiving calls and emails – about 50 - from residents who opposed the amendment.

"Some islanders are really concerned about safety," said Councilman Jim Peters, who also questions the need for the Crandon median cut.

Members of the Coalition to Rescue Paradise oppose the Village plan. They say the proposed median cut violates the historic designation created by the state, which prohibits changes to Crandon and to the median. Village officials say a median cut should be given to emergency vehicles only.

Winter 2001 Networker

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and The Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce held a Winter 2002 Networking party at The Grand Bay Club.

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.