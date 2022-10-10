Hello Key Biscayne Neighbor,

My name is Andy Herrera, and I am running for Village Council. My wife and our two children have been residents of Key Biscayne for almost a decade.

Why Am I Running For Council?​​

• I can contribute my experience as a business/financial consultant toward helping to clarify and prioritize the infrastructure projects confronting our Village in the next four years.

• I want to be your champion on the Village Council, advocating for the wellbeing of our families, future of our children’s education, resiliency of our island, and protection of right-of-way on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

• I strongly believe that traffic and bicycle enforcement needs to be equitably applied to ALL County residents and visitors. I will prioritize the needs of Key Biscayne residents in any proposed deal relating to the Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key.

• As a Council member, Key Biscayne’s business community can count on me to defend their interests. Our local businesses add value and service to Key Biscayne. I support incentivizing “buy local, think local.” We need to assist our local businesses with federal and state resources to help sustain the longevity and sustainability of these businesses. I’m a true believer of the American Dream. As a Cuban-American, I am grateful for the opportunities I have achieved in this great nation. I will support our entrepreneurs’ hard work and dedication to provide Key Biscayne with great restaurants, shops and services.

• I want to preserve our unique island paradise, the character of our Village, and the tight-knit community that makes our way of life incredibly special. I believe our Key Biscayne way of life should be at the forefront of any decision or policy undertaken by our Village.

The 2022-2026 Village Council will be making critical decisions on the 2040 Vision Plan.

• We need to be mindful of the character and aesthetics of our Village. We need to be inclusive of all opinions as we develop the Vision and prosperity of our island home.

• We must limit increasing the density of the island. I am opposed to expanding Key Biscayne into another Brickell Key. Our island paradise and quality of life must be preserved.

• We need to protect our quality of life. Key Biscayne is a barrier island, and fortifying our resiliency and infrastructure must be balanced against our budgetary constraints.

Seven Charter Amendments shall be decided by voters on November 8, 2022:

• The Zoning and Land Development amendment will modify our zoning and land development regulations by placing authorization into the hands of a Supermajority Council (at a minimum 5 Council votes and/or unanimous vote of Council). Currently, we the people, have the authorization to determine if any major development can occur within our Village. I am strongly opposed to removing zoning and development authorization from Key Biscayne voters.

• Amendment to increase Village Debt Capacity from 1% to 2%, which I believe during this high inflationary period is not the right time. Our Village staff has yet to define and design the various infrastructure projects. I am a strong advocate for government accountability and transparency, and more civic engagement is needed as we formulate the design and financing of these needed infrastructure projects.

I believe that a successful and effective Council is one that collaborates and works cohesively toward consensus. Gaining consensus is a mission that I strongly believe strengthens and unifies our solidarity to each other. Our community is strong and resilient, but we must work together to confront our challenges without compromising our Village neighborly essence and kindness.

I am honored to run for Village Council, and I respectfully ask for your vote. Thank you.