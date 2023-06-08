With the race status in doubt as of Thursday due to poor air quality in New York caused to wildfires in Canada, post positions for Saturday's potential 155th running of the Belmont Stakes were drawn this week.

The actual decision to run - or not - the Belmont Stakes Saturday will come down to a race-time decision, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.

But Kentucky Derby winner Mage and co-owner Ramiro Restrepo were nowhere close to the smoky area of Elmont, N.Y., and instead were taking much-needed vacations.

"We definitely pushed him to perform in a lot of races in a short period of time, to the limit," said Restrepo, who grew up on Key Biscayne. "But things have gone incredibly well, and we couldn't be happier."

While Restrepo was relaxing back home in Miami, Mage lounged at The Thoroughbred Center in Lexington, Ky.

"He's gotten a well-deserved vacation," Restrepo said Wednesday. "He's been living the life of a king the last three weeks (since finishing third at the Preakness) at the spa, getting massages, just being really looked at and getting refreshed. Today, actually, was his first day back in training. You're the first person I've told."

By July 1, Restrepo is hoping to re-join Mage, preparing the 3-year-old colt for races in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on July 22 at Monmouth Park, N.J., and the historic Travers Stakes (horse racing's Midsummer Derby) on Aug. 26 at the famed Saratoga (N.Y.) Race Course.

Word of the Haskell race cropped up just this week.

"His father, Good Magic, won that race, so we're hoping to emulate that for Mage," Restrepo said.

Mage, which Restrepo named for "magician," has run in five races since he and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. decided on purchasing the good-looking horse 13 months ago for $290,000 (Mage already has earned upward of $2 million).

"In the Derby and Preakness, we asked to go farther than he's ever gone, so another ask of him (in the Belmont) would be a lot," Restrepo said. "That's why it all adds up to the allure and mysticism of the Triple Crown (which only 13 horses have won). ...He's had some really tough and incredible races, so with his effort, he's earned himself a little vacation."

So has Restrepo, a University of Miami alum who received an invitation from Hurricanes football coach Mario Cristobal to tour the facilities in Coral Gables, meet the athletic director, Dan Radakovich, watch baseball practice, and renew acquaintances with his long-time friend, pitching coach J.D. Arteaga, a legend on Miami's baseball field.

Restrepo also was filmed for a media segment during his campus tour.

"It was really cool being back on campus," he said. "Probably one of the coolest experiences I've had since the Derby."

Restrepo has already been a media hit, especially in lengthy interviews on NBC before both Triple Crown races. But, he won't attend Saturday's race in New York, where smoke from Canadian wildfires has put the race in jeopardy. PETA officials are calling for a postponement.

"I'm wishing them all the luck; many of those horses are owned and trained by a lot of good buddies of mine," he said.

Restrepo, 44, is hoping to visit Key Biscayne soon and get a slice of memories from Sir Pizza, his favorite stop as a kid, and perhaps check in with his favorite history teacher, Rod Bustamante, who is leaving St. Agnes Academy on Friday after 33 years.

It's been an outstanding summer of sports in South Florida for the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, in particular. Forte, the horse that beat Mage in the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes and is the early favorite at Belmont (TV: 7:02 p.m., Fox), is owned by the hockey team's owner, Vincent Viola.

Regarding Mage's future, Restrepo would like to run him in 2024, domestically and abroad.

"The physical maturity for these horses are usually 4, 5, 6 years old," he said. "Some of the high-profile races you might not hear about are worth more than the Triple Crown. It's all going to come down to ... when they want to purchase the breeding rights.

"When they win a Kentucky Derby, they're going to, obviously, be worth more. We've definitely entered that conversation, but also of possibly having him run in 2024. Some want to put the horse before the carriage, or something like that. But, it's not a closed deal yet. Just in the exploratory stage.

"Whatever the case, he'll have a very popular career (with the girls)," he said, laughing.

Horse deaths cast a shadow

Restrepo paused when asked about the rash of horse deaths recently that has suspended racing at Churchill Downs (the summer card moving to Ellis Park in Henderson, Ky.) and has led to at least one suspension of a trainer.

"It's a delicate situation," he said. "I'm very sure nobody in our business has the intention or desire to see these tragedies happen," he said. "Everybody does the best of their abilities ... in most instances, we treat these horses better than our children."

After a dozen horses died at Churchill Downs this summer, investigators with HISA (the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority) have been probing the track conditions, as they had done years ago after heavy rain hit the Santa Anita (Calif.) track and led to suspicious deaths. Restrepo said they're also doubling down on medical evaluations of the horses.

"I've been around racing most of my life ... we're all shocked, we all feel sad, and no one wants that to happen. It's not normal," he said. "Nothing we anticipate. It's caused a lot of sorrow, and I think everybody would want a solution to this.

"It's just a super, unfortunate situation."