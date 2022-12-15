The Key Biscayne Youth Council provides a unique opportunity for local high schoolers to gain valuable leadership experience and get a birds eye view of how government works.

Does that sound interesting? High school sophomores, juniors and seniors have until 5 p.m. on December 21 to apply for a seat on the Youth Council, which was created in 2019 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council member Brett Moss, who spearheaded the initiative to create the Youth Council, said he has been working for the past six months to put the group back together.

“It’s a wonderful program to provide for children who are interested in local government, learning how it works,” he said. “It’s a way to inspire civic engagement. It is important to allow the teens to have a voice and give their perspective on needs in our community."

Each Youth Council member will serve a one-year term and must attend at least one government meeting per month.

The number of members hasn't been set yet, but Moss said the village doesn't want the group to be too large. "We will meet with each of the teenagers … to get a better understanding of why they would want to be a youth council member," he said.

Youth Council members will work with their peers to create programs, organize events and arrange community service projects.

They will also study the day-to-day functions of the village government from Moss, Village Manager Steve Williamson and his staff, Mayor Joe Rasco, and Council members Edward London, Oscar Sardiñas, Fernando Vazquez, Allison McCormick and Frank Caplan.

They will also assist them with identifying significant issues in the village.

The most important responsibility, however, for youth council members is to be a role model to kids in the community.

Moss said Youth Council members can pay an extremely important role in the village.

"Councils have struggled to find solutions for issues regarding the teenage demographic,” he said. “Having leaders in that age group can help us in many ways.

"One way is to find programming that will attract teen activity, keeping them active and out of trouble. Another, assisting in communication with the youth and the adults about issues they face. And they give another perspective to the Key Biscayne Council on all issues."

For more information to apply, call (305) 365-5511 or click here.