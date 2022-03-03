Birthday cake

Not all birthday cakes say “Happy Birthday.” The message on Dyan Fried’s cake read, “Dyan, will you marry me?” The original proposal was authored by Steve Simon, M.D. A twin cake was available for Dyan’s response; she wrote, “Yes, Steven.”

Dyan, born and raised on Key Biscayne, is the daughter of Joy and Mort Fried, who have been Key residents for more than 30 years. Dyan, a dental hygienist, is a graduate of Forsyth Dental Center and George Washington University. Steve has been an island resident for three years since his graduation from medical school at the University of Illinois in Chicago. The couple met on Key Biscayne’s beach two years ago.

[Dyan and Steve were subsequently married in November 1982 and have four children: PJ, Arielle, Brett, and Jared. In November 2022, they will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.]

Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scouts have been selling cookies all over the island for the past week and a half. Last Friday they delighted customers with their goodies in front of the Key Biscayne Bank.

Higher Causeway tolls

The Rickenbacker Causeway toll plaza pulled away a wrapper at 12 a.m. Monday morning to reveal increased rates for crossing the causeway. The signs announce that the toll is now 50 cents per car, up from the previous rate of 25 cents.

Supervisor of Tolls for Dade County, Horace Clark, reported mixed reactions to the increased rate. Many people acted as if the rate hadn’t gone up and just threw a quarter in, he stated. Others complained and some just paid their money without a sound.

Extra toll-takers were brought in to monitor each booth to be sure the new rate is enforced. The extra people will remain at the booths for a few days until the bells and flashing signs that announce the toll has not been paid are noticed by those who are accustomed to paying a quarter.

Art students

The art class at the Key Biscayne Community School will be displaying artwork at the Key Biscayne Art Festival on Friday, February 12.

Art teacher JoAnn Young is seen with Sean Greene and Joanna Kramer, who will be exhibiting crayon engravings. Tempera painting will be displayed also. Sixth graders Victoria Garcia, Tracey Wester, and Jennifer Coleman will assist Ms. Young at the booth.

Video game fever

Video madness has spread throughout the country, providing both children and adults additional playtime activities. Along with the fads that come and go, from generation to generation, is controversy.

Approximately two weeks ago, a video game room, housing five electronic games, opened at the Esplanade Mall. Louis Menendez, manager of the game room, stated, “We think the game room is very good for children and I am guarding the game room on a daily basis. There is no drinking, no smoking, and no foul language allowed while the children are playing the games.”

Cyclist pedals to D.C.

In July, Key Biscayne resident Jeanne Regan will ride her bicycle to Washington D.C. as part of “Cyclists to End World Hunger.” Leaving from Fort Lauderdale, Jeanne and her team of riders will be part of a nationwide group of cyclists that will include groups leaving from Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Austin, Texas.

On August 9, the teams (totaling approximately 150 riders) will converge at the Capitol building in Washington where they will meet with politicians and other officials concerned with the problems of world hunger. The following day they will set out for New York City, where they will present a check to World Relief, an organization that provides food and agricultural technology to hunger-plagued countries around the world.

Each rider must demonstrate a personal commitment to ending world hunger by collecting $5,000 in pledges and sponsorships.

William Powell

Director of Dade County Department of Public Works William Powell was the speaker at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Thursday, February 25. Powell explained the many functions of the department and how they relate to the Rickenbacker Causeway and street lights.

Art festival reception

The artists said it was the nicest thing anyone had ever done for them, and most of the people who attended the reception at L’Esplanade Mall Friday evening agreed.

Excellent food was in abundance, all provided with loving care, as well as jazzy music that a few people chose to dance to. When the prizes for top artwork in the show were announced, the winning artists were cheered on by the 700 people in attendance. There was much chatter among old friends and also artists who became new friends.

What do you think of continuing development on Key Biscayne?

“As long as they keep the landscaping nice and make sure it blends well with the rest of the Key, then it’s good. Everyone wants the best view, so it gives more options for people to buy.”