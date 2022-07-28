Key Biscayne residents received a welcome surprise at the conclusion of Tuesday night's Village Council meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum explained that the Village's most recent taxable property value came in at $96 million more than the previous estimate, which leads to a lower millage rate from the Council's earlier 3.4 recommendation.

"Unlike in years past, when the (revised) value came in at maybe .1 or .2% (differential), this time it came in 1.1% higher," he said.

Manager Steve Williamson recommended lowering the millage rate cap to 3.28.

"This is the number for all the bells and whistles," he said. "Keep in mind, we are not raising the millage, just setting the cap" (that will appear on the TRIM notices that are sent to each property owner from the Property Appraiser's office prior to any budget approvals).

A TRIM notice is a Truth in Millage notice which shows which governmental entity is responsible for each of the taxes and what the liability would be to each property owner with a comparison if Miami-Dade County commissioners approve a budget or one left alone.

Council members passed the motion 5-1. Ed London was a “no-vote” because he left the meeting from his Zoom camera earlier. Council member Ignacio Segurola cast the "nay" vote.

Segurola explained that many residents have been caught up in a time of recession with a lot of higher-priced expenditures, so perhaps a break would be nice.

"All the cities around us are lowering their millage," he said. "There is so much fat in this budget ... there's no reason to set it up at 3.19 (the rollback rate) and keeping it the same to show fiscal responsibility and discipline, and to do something nice for taxpayers."

"It's lower than we passed in June, so we’re moving in the right direction," Councilman Luis Lauredo said.

Trying to establish the millage rate before setting up the city's budget is like putting the cart before the horse, but municipalities are obligated by law to establish at least a cap.

Williamson said the budget being used for now is the same one discussed at a previous Village workshop, although he'll bring some different scenarios -- some maybe capital project heavy while others not so much -- to the Key Biscayne budget hearings, set for 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in Council Chambers.

"I believe we’re going in the right direction," Vice Mayor Brett Moss said. " ... a lot of stuff we may not be able to get to ... I’m not going to favor the millage rate if we haven’t seen the budget first."

"As you may recall, I voted against the millage last year," Lauredo said. "People are cash squeezed; my vote here is, this is procedural only, this is the ceiling that we can’t go over ... but we have real choices in September staring at us."