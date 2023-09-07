Hit-and-run involving cyclist, crossbow shot, and fraudulent checks among recent KB police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of August 28 to September 3.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

August 28, 2023

Police officers pulled a number at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street for a cracked windshield to an unmarked police vehicle.

Units conducted a traffic stop at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard for an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

August 29, 2023

KBPD officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door open and unattended at the 300 block of Caribbean Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

A complainant at the 200 block of Galen Drive reported a golf cart taken.

Officers were contacted by a crossing guard at the 100 block of West McIntyre Street regarding a found dog. A short time later the dog’s owner showed up and took custody of the dog.

Units were dispatched to the 800 block of Mashta Place regarding a suspicious person. The caller advised a male knocked on her door and was insistent on entering the home. The homeowner refused entry. Officers circulated the area, but no one was located.

Police were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 400 block of Island Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who stated they were having technical issues with the alarm.

The complainant at the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive contacted police regarding his missing air pods. The complainant believes the air pods were taken by a construction crew.

KBPD units were dispatched to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

August 30, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door open and unattended at the 700 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive for a U-turn violation. The driver was contacted and issued a citation.

The victim at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding the theft of a bicycle. The theft was documented, and a case card was issued.

KBPD units were contacted from the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a crossbow being shot. Officers contacted the person who shot the crossbow. The residents from 330 Caribbean were practicing in their backyard. The incident was documented.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding loose dogs on the beach. Officers contacted an individual with their dog and issued a written warning.

Officers at the 6000 block of Crandon Boulevard conducted a traffic detail regarding speeding. Several citations were issued.

August 31, 2023

KBPD units were dispatched to the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a dispute between the landlord and tenant. Officers contacted the involved parties and documented the incident.

Units were dispatched to the 30 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

The complainant at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police about possible fraudulent checks. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding vehicles with flat tires in the parking lot. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

The complainant at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police earlier to advise of their vehicle possibly being stolen. The vehicle was located a short time later at 260 Crandon Blvd. It appears the spouse moved the vehicle.

KBPD units conducted a traffic detail at the 6000 block Crandon Boulevard regarding speeding. Several citations were issued.

September 1, 2023

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 400 block of West Matheson Drive. Units contacted the homeowner, and all was secure.

Police were dispatched to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

KBPD units were dispatched to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to an open door at the 300 block of Caribbean Road. On arrival, officers contacted the property manager, who advised police they were showing the property.

Police were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers completed a property damage report at the 300 block of Ocean Drive for a van backing into a dumpster. The van had damage and it was notated in the report.

Units were dispatched to the 30 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Police responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a Baker Act situation.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police regarding dogs eating cat food.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Hampton Lane regarding a loud noise call. On arrival, no violations could be heard. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the call.

September 2, 2023

KBPD officers were contacted by someone at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a suspicious male banging on the door. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate the male.

Units were dispatched to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding a loud vessel call. Officers knocked on the door, but no one answered. Additionally, officers did not observe any noise violation.

September 3, 2023

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a parking complaint. Officers issued a parking citation for Improper Parking.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding Kite Surfers launching from the location. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

KBPD units responded to Crandon Boulevard & West McIntyre Street regarding a hit and run accident between a vehicle and a cyclist. The incident was documented.

Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Island Drive regarding a loud noise call. On arrival, the homeowner was contacted and issued a verbal warning.

