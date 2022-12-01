Holiday sobriety checkpoints, proposed rezoning of Virginia Key among the items making news on December 2002

Virginia Key development: Wait and see

Councilmember Jim Peters presented a motion, his second, to direct staff to draft a resolution opposing the City of Miami proposed zoning changes that would allow commercial development on Virginia Key.

The rezoning, affecting more than 50 acres, aims to transform Virginia Key into a profitable waterfront enterprise.

Parts of Virginia Key, transferred to the City of Miami from Miami Dade County in 1995, have remained un-zoned since annexation.

The new designation would permit anything from a marine stadium to retail and restaurants. Accessory hotel accommodations would, similarly, be permitted.

Peters’ previous resolution, presented in October, was voted down by a 5-2 vote.

“This is our driveway. The developers coming to the City of Miami to develop that property need to know up-front that there is a group that are, or could possibly have their lifestyles affected by this, that want to fight it,” added Peters.

The resolution was met with little support, described alternately as inappropriate, premature and untimely.

Council doesn’t want to antagonize Miami while fire aid negotiations are underway.

Mashta Island annual party

The Mashta Island Homeowners Association held its annual party on the pink bridge at the entrance to the island. The theme was “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Entertainment was provided by Louis Archambeau.

Village dedication ceremony

The Village of Key Biscayne held a dedication ceremony for the Village administration/police and fire station. A bench was dedicated in the memory of Officer Ted Zorsky.

IT’S NOT SNOW

Super Bowl Champions

Sobriety checkpoints planned by Key police during holidays

As part of a national crackdown on impaired driving, the local police plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints from December 24 through December 31.

“The whole idea is not to go out and arrest people, but to hopefully deter them from drinking and driving,” said Chief Michael Flaherty.

The safety campaign will focus on Crandon Boulevard and Calusa Park but may take place around the island.

Police officers will check drivers for slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and of course, the smell of alcohol.

“It literally takes seconds,” Flaherty said of a typical stop.

Working together

Letter to the editor

On December 10, the manager of Miami-Dade County participated in our Key Biscayne Council meeting.

While this may not seem newsworthy, it is the first time since incorporation that this has occurred. For those residents that weren’t here 11 years ago, or don’t remember, we had to fight Miami-Dade County to gain our independence.

The County helping us with our information system is a positive step in our working together to produce results.

Our Village Manager deserves our thanks for using her Miami Dade County experience to make this happen.

Michael Kahn

To read last week's Islander Throwback, click here.