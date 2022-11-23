Holocaust survivor band to make an appearance in Key Biscayne

Saul Dreier was born in Poland in 1925. ​At just age 14, his youth was cut short and his life turned upside-down with the start of the Holocaust.

He spent years in the concentration camps, where he lost ​​family members and witnessed and experienced tremendous suffering. But his passion for music helped him survive.

Fast forward several decades, and Saul is in his 80’s and living in Florida, retired, but still the passion of his stolen youth burns within him. With remarkable courage and resilience, Saul founded the Holocaust Survivor Band with fellow survivors and their children. Since then, they have been performing and sharing their story throughout the world.

Next week, Saul will be visiting Key Biscayne, where he will share his inspiring story and perform together with the Holocaust Survivor Band.

The entire Key Biscayne community is invited to an evening of courage, resilience and music on Dec. 1. ​The event will take place at the Key Biscayne​ Village Hall, near the Turtle Pond. ​Refreshments will be served.

This event is a joint effort of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (in honor of Himan Brown) and Islander News.

Reservations can be made​ free of charge​ by clicking here.

For more information or questions, contact the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center at info@chabadkeyb.com or call (305) 365-6744.