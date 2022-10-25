Miami-Dade County is honoring healthcare workers and first responders for putting their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic with its first-ever Hometown Heroes parade.

The parade will take place starting at 11 a.m. on October 30. It will be followed by a family fun fest from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at FTX Arena's Parcel B, and then a waterfront parade.

The events have taken on an even deeper meaning recently as two law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in August.

Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echy Echaverry, 29, died on August 23 two days after he was shot while chasing a robbery suspect. FDLE special agent Jose Perez, 55, died 18 days after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his unmarked vehicle while he was responding to an alarm call.

Like officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, Echaverry and Perez were honored during two memorial services attended by family members, friends and law enforcement officers throughout the state of Florida.

The emotional tributes included honor guards, a 21-gun salute, color guards, bagpipers, a flyover by a police helicopter and horses that represented the fallen officers.

The county also honored the two officers during a recent County Commission meeting in a ceremony led by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

The Hometown Heroes Parade will pay special tribute to Echaverry and Perez.

The parade starts at Intercontinental Hotel on Biscayne Boulevard and will end at FTX Arena. It will include marching bands, and healthcare professionals, police officers, firefighters and elected officials from throughout Miami-Dade.

Following the street parade, there will be a parade on Biscayne Bay that will feature vessels with water-spraying features, Jet Ski aerialists and a Flyboard aerialist – all celebrating the careers of healthcare workers, the U.S. Coast Guard, fire departments and police.

Both events are free and open to the public.

County Commissioner Danielle Cohen sponsored the resolution for the Parades to recognize the people who kept the county safe during the pandemic. But she wanted to do it in a big way – so the community can show their support and gratitude.

“Through the uncertainty, fear, and danger of the early days of the pandemic, we were comforted in the knowledge that our highly capable first responders and medical professionals were hard at work keeping us safe,” said Cohen-Higgins. “We owe them so much.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava credits healthcare workers and first responders for playing a major role in the community’s resilience during the pandemic.

“Through the most challenging times, we were able to witness inspiring moments of resiliency, innovation, kindness, and community,” said Cava. “The (parade) will honor those who put Miami-Dade first, delivered life-saving services and supplies, and kept us safe when we were most vulnerable.”

County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert said the Hometown Heroes Parade will show the community’s unwavering support and gratitude for these courageous men and women.

“The dedication and sacrifice of our frontline workers allowed us to remain safely indoors, while they risked their health in order to maintain critical services,” said Gilbert.

Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang said he's excited about the parade and said the village will be represented. "Police Chief Frank Sousa and I will have units in the parade and nurses who are paramedics as part of the healthcare community.

"It's amazing that local governments come together to celebrate a special day like this,” he added. “I'm looking forward to it."

For sponsorship information, updates and volunteer opportunities for the event, click here.