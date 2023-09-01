Hot water and cool Gulf Stream contributing to a stinging problem in ocean waters off Key Biscayne

Most people who live on the coast of Florida know there are jellyfish in the ocean because they wash ashore and can be easily spotted. But what is happening when you go swimming in the perfectly clear ocean by Key Biscayne or turquoise waters in Biscayne Bay and come out of the water itching from tiny stings?

The first reports of this phenomenon go as far back as 1819. Still, it was not formally recognized until the first studies were done in the early 1900s, then in 1949 when Dr. Wiley Sams described it as “an acute form of dermatitis which occurs within a short time after bathing in the ocean.”

We now know this stinging and rash is caused by ‘sea lice’ or ‘sea bather’s eruption.’

But what are they?

Sea lice are microscopic larvae of Cnidarians, which include jellyfish, corals, sea anemones, hydroids, and Portuguese man o’ war. They are all marine animals that contain stinging structures known as nematocysts.

There are thousands of species in this group. But according to the Florida Health Department, the larval form of Linuche unqui culata also known as “thimble jellyfish,” is responsible for most of the outbreaks in South Florida.

Outbreaks of sea lice are caused by shifts in ocean currents. This month, many cases have been reported when the Gulf Stream currents were closer to the shore.

Strong East winds can also blow these tiny critters close to the beach, so check the weather report for wind patterns. And if the water is unusually cool when you go in the ocean or bay, there is a chance sea lice may be swimming with you. The Gulf Stream averages 84° in the summer, a noticeable difference from the current ocean temperatures, which are hovering around 90.

The nematocysts that cover each larva can be triggered by pressure, such as the fabric of a bathing suit, rash guard, or contact with a surfboard or any floatation device.

It is not unusual to see hundreds of stings under a person’s bathing suit. Nematocysts are also attracted to hair, so stings can be found around the neck where longer hair gathers in the water or even on one’s scalp.

The stinging can start in the water or late, as the bathing suit dries on shore. It can even be triggered when you rinse off with fresh water. The stings can show up from 4 to 24 hours after exposure.

The sores or lesions can range from a barely noticeable rash to large areas covered with small red welts. Most symptoms last a few days, but some severe cases can continue for several weeks.

If you are stung by these creatures and experience allergic reactions like shortness of breath, swelling of the face or neck, nausea, or fainting, call 911.

Most people, however, just have an itching rash.

“We use sting packs that neutralize and provide some numbing effects to the area,” said Lt. Tom Dunfee of Key Biscayne Fire Department’s EMS Division. “We also have vinegar, which does a decent job of neutralizing the pain.”

The Florida Health Department recommends that sting victims get out of their swimwear and rinse in salt water since freshwater can release the venom. Use vinegar or an over-the-counter sea sting solution to ease the pain. Antihistamines and ibuprofen can also help relieve the discomfort. You should machine wash the swimwear in hot water and dry it on high heat to prevent a recurrence next time you wear it.

Beyond the sea lice, there are several types of stinging jellyfish in the ocean. The most painful sting is from the Portuguese man o’ war, which looks like a small pale blue and pink, sail-like balloon. Its tentacles can be up to 100 feet long, so people often get stung without seeing them.

“Man o’ war are by far the most common jellyfish on Key Biscayne,” said Heather Smith, a ranger at Bill Baggs State Park. “They are seasonal and show up from around November to March.”

There are two other jellyfish frequently found in Key Biscayne. The Comb Jellyfish is harmless to humans, and the Upside Down Jelly can deliver a mild to severe sting.

“There are Upside Down jellies in the mangrove restoration sites we monitor,” said Smith.

To avoid being stung by jellyfish, avoid touching them. Sea lice or swimmer’s eruptions are a different matter. The best way to gauge potential problems is by asking the lifeguard since outbreaks are usually widespread.

For more information about these and other corals, fish, or jellies that can sting, check this document from the state Health Department.