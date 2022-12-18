Housewives of Key Biscayne, it’s time to let loose and get ‘Real’

Could Key Biscayne's luxurious setting become the scene for television's next big reality series?

Producer Isabel Custer hopes to showcase the glitz, glamor and personalities of the "Island Paradise" to the rest of the world, launching a casting call to pitch a potential series of "The Real Housewives of Key Biscayne."

It would become just the 12th American-filmed installment in the ultra-popular Bravo TV series that has branched out worldwide.

Living on Key Biscayne, Custer knows a reality show based on the cozy island would shed light on the area, although she realizes Miami Beach might be more idyllic with all of the nightlife opportunities.

"I want to package this based on Key Biscayne as being one of the more exclusive places to live; not everyone knows about this area, so that makes it more enticing (for viewers)," she said.

Publicity could come in the form of elegant settings at restaurants, boutiques and hair salons, along with the picturesque settings over the Rickenbacker Causeway, and possibly at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club and the Ritz-Carlton, for example.

Aside from the Perrier, Perignon and Poupon, one of television's longest-running series has opened the doors to "reality" on how the affluent, yet often emotional, women of sophistication mingle, cope and live their lives, from Beverly Hills to Miami, in a Peyton Place-type of upper-class, glamorous drama.

Custer's ad already has drawn the curious on Key Biscayne and she has begun the interview process with those who have answered the call for "Only over-the-top, eccentric, and fabulous personalities need apply."

"The response has been quite positive," she said. "People are saying to me, 'I should be a 'Real Housewife' because I reflect that profile. And (the affluent) usually live in concentric circles, so maybe their friends are interested, too."

She's looking for a diverse cast in terms of personality, and the fact that Key Biscayne is practically three-quarters Latin, she said, it would be interesting to propose a "Real Housewives" cast with Latin cast members.

"They need to play off each other," Custer said, "always comparing (their lives, fashion, etc.). Consciously or not, women on this island do it all day long, sizing each other up, checking each other out."

Custer, a producer, writer and director who is better known under the moniker, "Isabela," grew up in Miami, studied film at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and has spent time in London, France and Chile building a collection of projects, including her first fiction feature.

"I have a penchant for the interview, finding out what makes people tick," she said. "Which makes me naturally lean to the unscripted."

So, is the TV series really all about "dirty laundry" where arguing, jealousy and a splash of Cabernet in the face occasionally rears its ugly head?

"Maybe that's a decision for the executive producer or showrunner later on, or at least it has been the strategy in the past," Custer said. "Making a monster out of the ordinary housewife is not the interesting part. It shouldn't be about meanness ... It's about opening up private lives. The spirits are high, there's partying, and they're trying to capture it all as the ladies are talking, maybe getting their hair done or while they're dining."

When she recently placed the casting call ad, she made a little faux pas, with the title, "Seeking the Desperate Housewives of Key Biscayne."

"Not 'Desperate!' " Custer said, laughing, after realizing her mistake a little too late.

"Desperate Housewives" was actually the forerunner, if you will – a fictional tale that ran for 180 episodes on ABC-TV, set on Wisteria Lane, that featured such stars as Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. So, it's easy to get the titles confused.

Custer believes she will have enough "Real Housewives" on Key Biscayne from which to choose a cast.

"Especially in the past two years (during the pandemic), this area has attracted more wealthy residents, some who have come in from New York, some snowbirds, to work remotely," she said. "The weather is fantastic, it's painless to go outside and see nature all the time ... we have a lot to be thankful for."

When Custer decides on her eight "Housewives," she will need to film a small trailer by February and turn it over to a New York production company, which then turns it over to studio officials at Bravo.

She warns the candidates that it will be a "time commitment," especially if the show should become a hit. For instance, the original franchise show, "Real Housewives of Orange County" concluded this year after 16 seasons and 289 episodes.

And, as far as getting paid?

"While there is no standard salary for a TV reality subject, some have been known to receive salaries, but only based on their level of notoriety and how they affect ratings," Custer said. "It is important to point out that there is no guarantee of a salary because the subjects use their television status to promote either existing businesses or to create a business using their personal brand.

"And people just want to be on TV. I've heard from showrunners who tell me, 'Never underestimate people's desire to be on screen.' I guess it's their hope to capitalize on the franchise, what you call fish bowl content, or observing life from the outside looking in."

Several "Real Housewives" actresses have certainly branded their lives, including:

* Bethenny Frankel: She rose to stardom on "Real Housewives of New York," later wrote two New York Times bestsellers, and launched the Skinnygirl liquor brand, which she recently sold to Beam Global Spirits & Wine for a reported $120 million.

* Lisa Vanderpump: An original cast member on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the English actress has starred in two spinoffs, "Vanderpump Rules" and "Vanderpump Dogs." She and her husband, Todd, have owned 36 restaurants across the United Kingdom and the United States.

* Lisa Rinna: Probably best known for her roles on "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," the "Beverly Hills Housewife" has become an instant superstar when it comes to TV sales of her Rinna Beauty cosmetic line, surpassing well over $10 million since the fall of 2020.

* Kandi Burruss: The longest-running "Housewife" will be appearing in her 15th season on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." She is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actress, TV and Broadway producer, and her business ventures range from cosmetics to restaurants.

One of Custer's favorite off-shoots of the franchise series has been the comedic act from Amy Phillips, who goes to great lengths to imitate some of the stars who have become fan favorites.

So, what's the drawing card for viewers?

"Watching how someone else lives, people are always curious, especially when it's the opulent, aspirational (side)," Custer said. "Then, there's the added element of intrigue or drama, perhaps morbid sometimes, but no life, no matter how luxurious, is without its ups and downs. And people like to watch contention. That's what drama is about, and that's also what comedy is about.

"We really cannot avoid the desire for escapism. So many (women) are stuck at home, and they can relate (to the show). They want to get away mentally and that's what these shows offer them. It's not a negative side; the escapist side is entertainment."

Interested in becoming a candidate for "The Real Housewives of Key Biscayne"? Email: isabel@abuelacontent.cl to set up a meeting in person.