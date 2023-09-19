How does the Village’s proposed FY2024 budget breakdown by department

Village of Key Councilmembers sat through a calm and polite First Budget Hearing last week, when there was little public debate surrounding the $41.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and a 6-1 vote on accepting a proposed 3.1602 millage rate.

That rate falls close to the current 3.1533 millage rate and is much lower than the cap of 3.26, set at an earlier Village Council meeting.

Mayor Joe Rasco has asked Village Manager Steve Williamson and his administration to back scenarios to see how the millage rate could be trimmed to 3.1 or even 3.0 by the Sept. 26 final hearing.

The final budget tally cannot exceed $41.5 million, approved in another 6-1 vote, with London again saying "nay."

After analyzing the proposed $41.5 million budget, and ahead of the second and final budget hearing on 26 at 6:30 p.m in the Council Chambers, here Islander News presents a departmental breakdown of the proposed budget and the impact each has on the spending for the Village.

Dollars and sense

According to Nussbaum, the Village's expected revenue will amount to $41,458,019 thanks, in part, to an increased tax base from property values, which climbed 9.7% from the previous year to $9.9 billion.

The General Fund revenues represent a 12.3% increase from Fiscal Year 2023. Ad-valorem taxes account for approximately 72% of all general fund revenues.

The current $36,910,974 General Fund Budget ends on Sept. 30.

The Village's debt capacity is $99.78 million, and with four outstanding loans of $8.1 million (costing $1.3 million a year), it leaves $91.68 million of funds available under the debt cap.

The General Fund reserves goal is 40% ($16.6 million), with a 10% emergency reserves goal of $4.1 million.

Expected expenditures (matching the expected revenue) break down as follows:

Personnel: $22,938,763 (up 6.8%)

Professional/contract services: $6,699,946 (up 16.2%)

Operations maintenance: $7,458,454 (up 18%)

(Total operations: $37,097,143)

Debt service: $1,311,302 (up 3.2%)

Transfers out: $3,049,574 (up 7.4%)

(Total: $41,458,019)

The operating expenditure budget increased by $2,394,969 or 6.6% from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

A baseline budget was set at $38.7 million, which would have resulted in a 2.8701 baseline millage.

Department expenditures

POLICE: $9,807,254 (up $585,533 or 6.35% vs. prior year)

Police Chief Frank Sousa talked about how Key Biscayne was named the Second Safest City in Florida this past year, and the department has hosted some 75 public outreach events.

Goals for FY 24 include: Increasing police presence, engagement, and effectiveness; enhancing School Resource and Village Resource Officer programs; enforcing multi-modal and maritime traffic safety; installing security cameras at beach access paths and parks; and providing additional license plate readers.

Among the department’s expenditures: $150,000 for cameras and $30,000 for a server; $250,000 for four vehicles (plus two not yet received from last year); overtime of $442,181 (up 20.5%) to provide more community presence.

"When we invest in our people ... it's advantageous to everyone on Key Biscayne," said Sousa, regarding dollars spent on training.

FIRE RESCUE: $10,358,955 (up $963,655 or 10.26% vs. prior year)

Chief Lang said the department had hired six recruits, promoted four new lieutenants and two captains and plans to hire three firefighters next year.

The budget is laid out "for us to to continue to provide the services we have done for three decades," he said, noting that call response time averages 7 minutes or less.`

Goals for FY 24 include: Implementing a Fire Rescue Transition and Succession Plan; purchasing two rescue trucks; executing a comprehensive hurricane response training and exercise program; completing annual fire prevention inspection(s); and performing repairs to the Fire Station.

Among the expenditures:

Salaries and wages: $5,298,977 (up 8.7%)

Overtime: $502,000 (up 3.7%)

Two new trucks: $1.2 million.

PLANNING & ZONING: $616,121 (up $70,573 or 12.94% vs. prior year)

Goals for FY 24 include: Optimizing Rickenbacker Causeway and Bear Cut Bridge improvements; tailoring Zoning and Code Compliance to support Village goals; fully implementing KB Clean; monitoring of commercial property improvements; improving NFIP (flood) Community Rating System from 8 to 6; understanding and addressing changes in the insurance market; partnering with Miami-Dade Public Library to design and build a new library.

Among the expenditures:

Salaries: $312,581 (up 12.4%).

London questioned the need to spend $40,000 on a consultant "to tell you the insurance problem is bad ... There's nothing they can do to get us better rates."

PZB Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger pointed out that FEMA's new rating system will be more individualized, taking a lot of the onus off interior communities and applying greater risk costs to those living in coastal areas.

"This is not just about individual buildings," he said, pointing out that some of the focus on conferences include the Endangered Species Act or beach management plans. "Those factored into it; it's a very broad approach to risk reduction, which is why we went with the consultant."

PARKS & REC (3 divisions): $2,121,692 (up $113,389 or 5.65% vs. the prior year)

Goals for FY 24 include: Improving the athletics program and sports management; enhancing existing athletic fields and acquiring additional athletic venues; maintaining and improving access to the beach; enhancing Community Center operations, functionality and appearance; enhancing and diversifying community programming; and improving parks operations and maintenance.

Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth said some 36 requests to sponsor projects totaling $452,000 poured in. He was able to accommodate 16 of them at about $170,000, including Piano Fest, City Theatre, A Zero Waste Culture and the Film Festival.

Youth Lead Change, which includes Green Champions, was hoping for $22,000. International Studies, which did not focus on Key Biscayne residents, sought $2,000. Neither will be funded.

Regarding some of the events, Council member McCormick wanted to make sure the amount the Village is sponsoring isn't going beyond what the donations and fundraising are bringing.

"That's a worthy question," Vice Mayor Frank Caplan said.

Councilman Brett Moss suggested putting a 50-50 cap on Village support, but wanted to be assured , “Can they go on without us?"

London said each event is supposed to show quarterly financial statements to the Village, especially since taxpayers' money is involved.

"That's a great idea," Mayor Rasco said. "If we're not doing it, let's start doing it."

COMMUNITY CENTER: $3,164,723 (up $144,739 or 4.79% vs. prior year)

"Revenues are starting to pick up again," Hofferberth said, noting that the pool was completed, as was the LED lighting retrofit.

Additionally, two new full-time employees instead of three part-timers will ensure the building is managed by a full-time evening manager and a manager for the facility itself who will assist in athletics.

"We've hired 33 part-timers, and 22 have resigned," Hofferberth said, adding that full-time roles could show part-timers there is a road to a full-time job and reduce attrition.

ATHLETICS: $1,176,174 (up $175,690 or 17.56% vs. prior year)

Goals for FY 24 include: Implementing athletic program usage fee; executing season modifications to achieve better program performance; and completing Soccer Program Management RFP process.

Moss thought charging sports vendors just 10%, compared to the 30% charged for Community Center events, would cover the cost of upkeep to the fields.

Williamson said: "Obviously, we don't want to jump those numbers too fast," but agreed maybe the numbers could be higher.

Getting the word out about other lesser-played sports could be done within the budget already set, Hofferberth said.

PUBLIC WORKS: $5,425,212 (up $712,997 or 15.13% vs. prior year)

Goals for FY 24 include: Improving Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive traffic mobility and safety; increasing alternative transportation: Freebees and buses; installing streetlights and repairing roads and sidewalks; completing immediate flood control and mitigation projects; implementing shoreline protection solutions; completing Zone 1 integrated stormwater, roadway and utility design; and developing an asset management-based maintenance & repair program.

Among the expenditures:

Salaries and wages: $1,107,790 (up 9.4%)

Professional services/consulting: $295,000 (up 156.5%)

Contract for landscape service: $787,408 (up 79.6%).

ADMINISTRATION: $3,303,093 (up $285,275 or 9.45% vs. prior year)

Goals for FY 24 include: Improving resident experience and Ccustomer service; streamlining the budget and Capital Improvement Planig process; establishing procurement process and procedures; enhancing strategic communications and communityengagement; upgrading the Information Technology and Systems Network; advancing partner and legislative relationships.

Among the expenditures:

Salaries and wages $1,648,843 (up 13.2%).

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN: Total requested: $20,944,638

By department: Athletics (0%) $75,000; Building (2%) $375,000; Community Center (0%) $85,000; Fire and Rescue (7%) $1,413,000; Parks and Recreation (7%) $1,438,900; Police (3%) $603,000; and Public Works (81%) $16,954,738.

Looking at an expansive chart, Councilman Moss praised Colleen Blank, the Capital Improvement Program and Grants Manager, and her staff. "There's over $11 million coming in from other (sources). That's incredible," he said. "I've never seen that before."

Among the 31 Capital Improvement Plan projects that focus on resilience, security and surveillance, Village vehicles, and public art repairs:

– Design Zone 1 (K-8) Resilient Infrastructure and Adaptation Program

– Perform Immediate Flood Control & Mitigation - Areas A, B, C, & E

– Improve Crandon Boulevard

– Install Village Wide Security and Surveillance System

– Procure Two Fire Trucks

– Procure Village Fleet (Police) Vehicles

– Replace Under-5 Playground on the Village Green

– Improve Key Biscayne K-8 Center School Outdoor Athletic Facilities

– Rehabilitate Public Art

– Replace Lighting at St. Agnes Field

The next budget hearing will be held Sept. 26.

