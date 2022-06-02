How much rain will South Florida and Key Biscayne get from tropical depression this weekend?

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continued to monitor a system, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, saying there is an 80% chance that a tropical depression will form between the Yucatan and the southern half of Florida.

Should a Tropical Storm develop, it will be called Alex and become the first named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

The NHC latest advisory indicates that regardless of development, heavy rainfall is likely across southern and central Florida and the Florida Keys Friday and Friday night, causing scattered to numerous flash floods across South Florida.

According to the website WeatherUnderground, with a rain chance at 90 percent, Key Biscayne could see almost 5” of rain accumulated during Friday and Saturday (2.66” on Friday and 2.14 on Saturday).

The National Weather Service forecast South Florida will experience SE winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during the day on Friday and gusts possibly increasing to 40 mph Friday night.

Saturday will bring a chance of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon with locally heavy rainfall possible. South winds of 15 to 25 mph possible, with gusts up to 40 mph.

