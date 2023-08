Residents interested in reviewing Key Biscayne’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget can find it posted online at the ClearGov budget portal, according to Village Manager Steve Williamson.

It can be accessed at by clicking here.

The ClearGov portal was launched on the Village’s website in 2022 to enable residents and stakeholders to access real-time financial data.

The system supports the Village’s goal of full transparency year-round, as well as when we finalize our FY24 Budget, Williamson said.