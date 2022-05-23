Feel like representing your Key Biscayne neighbors from a political standpoint?

Well, it's an election year, and at least four vacancies -- including the mayoral seat -- will be up for grabs.

The mandatory qualifying process is quickly approaching, and you can learn all the details about qualifying on the Village website. Click here.

What's at stake: The unpaid mayoral seat will be vacant as Mike Davey's second two-year term comes to an end. If more than two candidates qualify, a primary election will be held in August.

At least three vacancies will exist on the unpaid Village Council, as terms expire for Ed London, Luis Lauredo and Ignacio Segurola.

Brett Moss, Frank Caplan and Allison McCormick emerged in 2020 from a field of 10 candidates, but Moss reportedly has indicated he might make a run for the mayor's seat, a decision which would result in a special election to fill his Council position.

Residents Fausto Gomez, President of the Key Biscayne Condo Presidents Council, and former two-time Mayor joe Rasco have also confirmed their intentions to run for Mayor although they can't officially file until June 7th at Noon.

Deadlines: The qualifying period for the Office of the Mayor begins at noon on June 7 and ends at noon on June 17.

The qualifying period for Council members begins at noon on Aug. 15, and ends at noon on Aug. 25.

What to do: If you are interested in becoming a candidate, schedule an appointment with the Village Clerk by calling (305) 365-5506 or emailing: jkoch@keybiscayne.fl.gov.