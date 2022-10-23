Hundreds of runners expected for 45th annual Key Biscayne Lighthouse 10K/5K runs on November 12

It's not the Boston Marathon, but the Key Biscayne Lighthouse 10K/5K run is the next best event for professional and amateur runners to help improve their overall well-being.

The 45th annual event, one of the oldest runs in Miami-Dade County, is expected to draw hundreds of runners when it is held Saturday, November 12.

The races start near the base of Cape Florida Lighthouse at Bill Baggs State Park and pass through Key Biscayne before ending back at the park.

Marco Gomez, a 10K/5K race coordinator, said both races are open to anyone ages eight to 70 years old. The runners are split into groups for boys, men, girls and women.

There's also a wheelchair division race.

Gomez said the top three overall winners in each race will receive plaques, with medals for each of the top three finishers in each class. "Plus, we have medals for the top Key Biscayne resident winners in each age group, male and female," he said.

The race, which is organized by the Key Biscayne Parks and Recreation Department, will feature water stations and race clocks throughout the course, Afterward, there will be food, adult beverages and entertainment – as well as massages for sore runners.

Gomez said over 200 volunteers from 10 different organizations donate their time each year to help make the event a success.

Coming off the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's event should be back in full force, said David Carreno, Key Biscayne park and athletics manager.

Carreno said he expects up to 1,000 runners this year, similar to the numbers in normal races of the past." We had to cancel in 2020 and we definitely got caught off guard last year with fewer runners than before," he said. "We are expecting more this year."

Participants can register for the races at KB Community Center, starting November 7.

You can also register online, by clicking here.

For more information, call (305) 799-9136 or (305) 361-2770.