Hurricane Daya ushers in the new school year

August in South Florida is hurricane season. Thanks to the experts at the National Hurricane Center, we usually have ample warning of approaching storms.

But one Hurricane may have just slipped under the radar. This one came from the North, barreling down the Florida Turnpike in our direction. Rather than dread its arrival, I am welcoming it. This Hurricane is my niece. Daya, my brother’s daughter, arrived this week from Raleigh, NC, to begin her studies at the University of Miami.

Daya has a radiant smile, a passion for everything, and the energy to match the intensity of any Category 5 storm.

I imagine the families dropping off their emerging adults at university must feel similar emotions. The road ahead is full of possibilities and wonder, yet there are so many unknowns that we can’t help but feel a little tense.

I attended UM some 50 years ago, during a different era. We wore ripped bell bottom jeans with sewn-on patches. Computers were just coming into being and were far from portable.

The UM campus today looks inviting, with abundant green space,and glistening new dorms and academic buildings. The Richter Library, Memorial Classroom Building and Student Union still feature prominently.

But, at their heart, universities aren’t about buildings. They are about people. A new crop of enthusiastic students is descending on campuses all over the world this month, ready to begin the next stage of their lives. They will enjoy victories and face setbacks, explore new world views, confront unexpected challenges, love some classes and detest others, develop new friendships while casting off tired ones.

Let’s wish them abundant success with all of it. The high school graduating class of 2021, with all they endured, deserves our support. How brave, how resilient, and how hopeful they are.

Oh, and one thing hasn’t changed since I was in college: torn jeans are still considered fashionable.