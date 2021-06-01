Hurricane season is here and KB is ready

Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday (June 1) and the village is as prepared as you can expect it to be.

“Hurricane preparedness is one of the village’s priorities, and we continue to conduct training, practice, and stay prepared to activate our systems that are in place,” said Fire Chief Eric Lang.

Because both the Fire Rescue Department and the Police Department serve as first responders, they continually conduct risk assessments to be sure their service level matches the risk the community is facing.

Over the next month the fire department will train staff in a hurricane exercise that takes them through the progression of a hurricane -- watch, warning, evacuation and re-entry into the Village. They will also practice search and rescue, and post-storm debris management.

“On a daily basis, we have the ability to respond to three simultaneous medical calls,” Lang said. Each operational shift has one captain, two lieutenants and up to eight firefighter/paramedics. All of the department’s sworn personnel are State Certified Paramedics -- the only South Florida Fire Rescue Department with this distinction.

Residents need to prepare by reviewing their evacuation plan, and also make preparations for after the storm. Residents should also have a 3-5 day (at least) supply of food, water, prescription medicines and basic necessities available at their home. And don’t forget your pets when making these plans.

A 10-day tax-free period, which began May 28 and runs until June 6, gives Floridians a chance to save while purchasing hurricane supplies.

Lang said the village is fortunate to have a new village manager, Steve Williamson, on board as hurricane season begins. The village works closely within the Miami Dade Emergency Management network and is in constant communication with the National Weather Service.

When a hurricane “watch” is elevated to a “warning,” a mandatory evacuation order can be initiated by the Miami Dade County mayor. Once the storm has hit the island, there are factors that influence the first responder’s ability to help.

Key Biscayne is in Hurricane Evacuation Zone A, which means it has the highest risk of flooding from storm surges. Since 1930, more than 70 hurricanes or tropical storms have struck within 150 miles of Key Biscayne.

“When the Village is under a county evacuation order, we will not be in a position to respond to 911 calls,” said Lang. When the winds are sustained above 45 mph they cannot respond with rescue vehicles.

To stay informed of approaching storms, Lang recommends residents and businesses sign up to the Village Connect emails and emergency alerts, found at the village’s website.

For more information on hurricane preparations, and post-storm procedures, you can also visit the Miami-Dade County website.