Just five weeks into hurricane season, expert climatologists at Colorado State University have already upgraded their forecast from 13 named storms to 18, now citing an "above-average" Atlantic season.

Four of those are predicted to be major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater intensity with top winds exceeding 111 mph. There is a 25% probability of a major hurricane making landfall in the lower half of Florida or along the east coast of the state.

Record warm sea temperatures of some 84 degrees in the tropical and subtropical portions of the Atlantic Ocean, coupled with an uncertainty of when El Niño, and its vertical wind shear, could be in place to tear apart storms, all play into the latest equation, released Thursday.

Four storms have already formed this year: the January subtropical storm, Arlene, Bret and Cindy.

Here are the probabilities for at least one major (Cat 3-4-5) hurricane landfall:

* Entire continental U.S. coastline -- 50% (full-season average from 1880–2020 is 43%);

* U.S. East Coast, including Florida (south and east of Cedar Key) - 25% (full-season average from 1880–2020 is 21%);

* Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle (west and north of Cedar Key) westward to Brownsville, Texas – 32% (full-season average from 1880-2020 is 27%).

The average season produces 14.4 named storms.

On June 1, the experts upgraded their original forecast to 15 named storms (up from 13), 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The team will issue another forecast update on Aug. 3.

Colorado State officials now predict (in addition to 18 named storms):

* 90 named storm days, far above the average of 69.4;

* 9 hurricanes (average is 7.2);

* 35 hurricane days (average is 27.0);

* 4 major (Cat 3-4-5) hurricanes (average is 3.2); and

* 9 major hurricane days (average is 7.4).

The forecast is based on statistical models that use 25-40 years of historical hurricane seasons and evaluate conditions including Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressures, vertical wind shear levels (the change in wind direction and speed with height in the atmosphere), El Niño (warming of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific), and other factors.

Saharan Dust, expected to encompass much of Florida starting this weekend, is associated with extremely dry air coming from the Sahara Desert, another factor in limiting cyclone formation.

This is the 40th year that the Colorado State hurricane research team has issued an Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecast.

Click here or visit tropical.colostate.edu for the full report.