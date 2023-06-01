Hurricane season spawns warnings of unpredictability, higher intensity and potentially more damage

"No signs of tropical formation over the next five days."

Those are words we always like to hear from the local weather forecasters during the long, lazy days of hot summer.

Unfortunately, for the next six months (June 1-Nov. 30), the Atlantic hurricane season can be a time of stress, anticipation and turbulence, with our wide eyes occasionally focused on the dreaded "cone of uncertainty."

During Thursday morning's news conference hosted by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials from the Baltimore/Washington NOAA office, "a lot of uncertainty" was the bottom line when it came time to predict what will happen this year.

El Niño and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures were factors affecting the agency's seasonal outlook.

The NOAA forecast calls for a 40% "near normal" season probability; 30% above normal; and 30% below normal.

A total of 12-17 named storms – those with winds of least 39 mph – are in the forecast. Between 5 and 9 of those are expected to become hurricanes, with 74 mph winds or higher. And, 1 to 4 of those would become major hurricanes of at least 111 mph (Category 3 or higher).

Historically, an average season typically spawns seven hurricanes.

"Are you ready?" asked NOAA Administrator Dr. Richard Spinrad, noting that this is the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Isabel, which struck the mid-Atlantic coastline as a Category 2 storm (down from its previous Category 5 status) and left 51 dead in its path.

Improved forecasting and models by his team will be a great asset this year, he said.

Next month, NOAA launches a new hurricane model, called the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System which studies show will provide a 15% improvement on track and intensity models than the current models.

"These are more complete models and a faster system, able to make 29 quadrillion calculations per second," Dr. Spinrad said.

Also in the mix will be the Tropical Weather Outlook that has been extended from five days to seven days, the Excessive Rainfall Outlook has expanded from three to five days, and new storm surge graphics will be available for the first time.

Improved tracking tools, such as unmanned drones, enhanced data from buoys, sounding balloons and even underwater gliders will be "looking at the total energy in the waters," rather than focusing on just one area of wind.

In addition, experimental live-stream broadcasts from the National Hurricane Center on social media will take place as a storm nears land.

"This will go a long way to helping us build a climate-ready nation," Dr. Spinrad said.

Deputy Secretary Don Graves said NOAA predictions have been more accurate than ever, with a 40% improvement in accuracy forecasting just since 2017.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Bennett Criswell said already this month, the effects of powerful Super Typhoon Mawar, which had wind speeds up to 175 mph on Thursday as it powered past Guam, showed how storms are intensifying more rapidly.

"It only takes one storm to devastate a community," she said, at one point referring to Hurricane Ian's devastation last year on Florida's west coast.

Because of new rules regarding rental and home ownership, FEMA was able to provide some $754 million to over 128,000 eligible households "to jump-start their recovery," she said.

The important things to keep in mind, she said, are: know your risk area and your family needs; how you'll get your information (try the national weather alert app); have an emergency plan and evacuation plan in place; know where your important documents are; and review your insurance policies now.

"These storms are developing faster, they're stronger, and they last longer," Criswell said.

The NOAA forecast, just a week before the hurricane season begins, didn't differ too much from earlier predictions.

Colorado State University forecasters called for 13 named storms (six hurricanes and two major storms), while AccuWeather called for 11-15 named storms (4-8 hurricanes and 1-3 major storms).

For more information, visit hurricanes.gov