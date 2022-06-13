When Gabriella Teerlynck-Aviles and Alejandra Malavenda left their Key Biscayne homes after high school, they knew many changes and challenges were in their future. The two friends were headed overseas to the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS), in Lugano. At the time, they could never have dreamed they would end up opening the first-ever Green Office officially recognized at a Swiss and American university by the Green Office Movement.

Both women grew up in Key Biscayne and met at KBCS. They attended the highly acclaimed MAST Academy, where Teerlynck-Aviles was in the Cambridge program, and Malavenda did the Maritime program.

During her years at FUS, Teerlynck-Aviles majored in Environmental Studies and Psychology with an emphasis on Science, whereas Malavenda double majored in Communications and Media Studies, and Environmental Studies.

“The idea for an on campus green office was inspired by Naomi Lear and Peter Waszkis’ 2019 Environmental Studies Senior Capstone Project, which created a climate action plan for FUS.” said Teerlynck-Aviles, adding, “For our capstone project in 2021 we thought of the green office project. The capstone projects at FUS are every two years, which is why we started ours in our junior year.”

In 2021 the two wrote a formal proposal for the creation of a green office.

“Our university approved that proposal shortly after, and we spent the entirety of our senior year preparing for, and officially creating the green office,” said Teerlynck-Aviles. They were joined by Grace Kotnik, and the three were the team who brought the project to fruition in 2022.

Franklin University Switzerland is committed to establishing sustainable development initiatives on campus, including the campus keyhole garden, the Center for Environmental Justice and Sustainable Futures, and their Social Justice and Sustainability major. By adding the Green Office capstone project, the Franklin University Switzerland Green Office (FUS GO) can now develop and implement sustainability-related activities within the Franklin community.

“With this project, we can empower students to learn about and integrate sustainable practices on campus,” said Teerlynck-Aviles. “This has been a great real-world experience opportunity, helping me learn how to implement sustainability practices at the university level.”

The FUS GO mission will serve as a resource for students, faculty, staff and alumni. It will institutionalize sustainability through multifaceted and interdisciplinary approaches, and pioneer various initiatives within the university and beyond. Some of the goals are:

Incorporate sustainability into all academic disciplines.

Partner with the local community and other organizations to further promote sustainability.

Propose sustainable and responsible Academic Travel activities and itineraries.

Foster an inclusive community that promotes sustainability in every aspect of campus life.

Strive to reach a carbon-neutral campus by 2050

With the help of their professors, Hale and Della Croce, the three Green Office founders have accomplished a Green initiative that will serve future generations of students. The mandate was signed by university President Greg Warden, Chairman Kim Hildebrandt and Vice President of Academic Affairs Andrew Starcher.

“The Green Office has become an integral part of our institution,” said Teerlynck-Aviles, noting that it will help Franklin execute fundamental principles of sustainability within the university.

Both Teerlynck-Aviles and Malavenda graduated from Franklin University this year with Magna Cum Laude honors, and Teerlynck-Aviles was the class valedictorian.

If you wish to learn more about this program, visit: greenoffice@fus.edu