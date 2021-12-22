"I am beyond honored and thrilled," Juanes to receive International Peace Honor

Grammy winning singer and Key Biscayne resident Juanes has been selected to receive the 2022 International Peace Honor from PeaceTech Lab this coming February.

15 years ago, the megastar co-founded Fundación Mi Sangre (Mi Sangre Foundation) in his native Colombia. The the non-profit organization promotes positive social change using music and art as tools for a visible and lasting transformation. The Mi Sangre Foundation helps children, adolescents, and young people to get involved with their communities and become agents for change.

PeaceTech Lab’s president and CEO Sheldon Himelfarb said, “Juanes has reached the pinnacle of success and has found a way to continue to make a difference in the world — not only with his music and talent, but with lasting, effective peacebuilding methods which empower the next generation of peace builders. It’s an honor to recognize him as an International Peace Honoree.”

Juanes said, “It is a privilege to be recognized by the International Peace Honors.”

“I am beyond honored and thrilled to be among this group of impassioned leaders working to make the world a more inclusive, and peaceful place. I was blessed to embrace music as a creative outlet at a time of great turmoil during my youth, and now through Mi Sangre Foundation, we aim to create a space for today’s youth as they wrestle with the overlapping and ongoing crises in Colombia.”

According to their website, the International Peace Honors is a mission driven awards ceremony, which pays tribute to global leaders from different backgrounds who have determinedly championed a fundamental social cause to help advance humanity and our planet.

Others who will be recognized during the February 27, 2022, ceremony include actor Forest Whitaker and Brandon Stanton, creator of Humans of New York Project among others.

The event will be broadcast digitally via PeaceTech Lab’s social media platforms.

Spanish version