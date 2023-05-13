Diver’s Paradise showcases an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne.

“We are focused on customer service and the best personal experience on land or in the water,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “We encourage a confident atmosphere of safety, knowledgeable instructors and staff.”

Certified by the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Diver’s Paradise offers a scuba gear shop, multi-lingual staff, private charters and all levels of recreational and professional scuba classes.

Francisca Cisnero, a Diver’s Paradise scuba student said, “The first time I stuck my face in the water at the surface I was in awe — an infinite blue void as far as the eye could see. I felt like a kid in complete wonder of the world around me.”

Cisnero is pursuing advanced PADI scuba instruction with the facility through Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute, part of the Diver’s Paradise dive center and the only state-licensed scuba school in the Miami region.

“I cannot wait to see where diving takes me and all the adventures that are to come, she said. “My only regret is that I didn’t have this experience sooner.”

In the underwater world, Cisnero has found harmony and serenity.

“The comfort I experienced was not something I was expecting. Instead of being anxious and overwhelmed, like I had anticipated, I felt more calm-minded than in my every day life,” she said. “I felt like this was my home, too, as if I was in an environment where I could take my gear off and swim alongside the life around me.”

Diver’s Paradise is open for business Monday to Sunday—9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit the dive center online at keydivers.com and diversparadisepro.com.