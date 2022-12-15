Just a couple of hours after watching Lionel Messi blast home a penalty kick to ignite a 3-0 World Cup victory against Croatia, a small group of Argentina soccer fans from Key Biscayne were likely celebrating another win outside Village Chambers.

The first reading of a noise ordinance amendment that was designed to keep noise levels in homes and businesses to a minimum starting at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (instead of midnight) raised some red flags, mostly in the business circles.

Max Waichman, the CEO of the Milanezza restaurant, where a large contingent of soccer fans had celebrated Argentina's semifinal victory, told Village Council members Tuesday night he "was shocked to learn about the noise ordinance."

"I've been in the Key all my life," he said. "It's one thing to have noise ordinances, but 10 p.m.?"

Waichman said when he was a kid, The Towers, where he lives, contained many elderly people. "Now, you see all young families, maybe 5% elderly. My kids are playing soccer in the halls, swimming ... Key Biscayne has changed."

He was just one of several residents who opposed the amended quiet times, brought forth by Councilman Ed London, who said he has been getting complaints "for eight years" about noisy neighbors, early construction workers, or music from parties.

Upon learning of the agenda item on Monday, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti said she quickly surveyed businesses that could be affected, some who have early morning trash pickup or loading of goods, and provided those results of how noise restrictions could affect them.

Most Council members agreed that enforcement, and not a particular time range to allow noise, would be more appealing.

"Well, it looks like it's going down in flames," Mayor Joe Rasco said to London. "I can count to seven (Council votes)."

In the end, it was agreed that an ad hoc committee – comprised of London, fellow Councilman Brett Moss, Police Chief Frank Sousa and Village Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher – would host a Sunshine meeting with stakeholders (e.g., residents, condo managers, restaurant owners) to see what ideas could develop.

Moss said, first of all, "I'm not in favor of this ordinance ... Let them have some fun. Sometimes I go outside (my residence) and listen to the music; it's great music. The difficult thing is to turn it off at 10."

Councilman Oscar Sardiñas also was hesitant to vote for the amended ordinance.

"At first sight, some of these changes are a little aggressive ... midnight to 10 p.m. is a significant change," he said. "If we stop over-regulating, and get the neighbors out of the house and talk to others ..."

Mayor Rasco said: "I've been doing (meetings like these) for years. If you don't bring in the stakeholders and talk, you don't get (the best) results. There are some significant issues. I'm confident you can come back with solutions," he told Moss and London.

The motion to defer the agenda item to the Feb. 15 Council meeting was approved.

Police have their hands full

Chief Sousa said from Dec. 1, 2021, the police department fielded 417 calls regarding noise issues -- 71 of those resulted in no violations; 213 were given verbal warnings; 110 were written warnings, and of those, 23 were handed civil citations and fined.

Enforcement over that time increased 79% from the previous year.

Incidentally, he said, there were 60 calls regarding construction noise, particularly on weekends, and those resulted in 14 written warnings and two civil citations.

"A lot of these can be solved by neighbors. I've had neighbors come and sit with their neighbor (to solve issues)," Sousa said. "Businesses, very few we have responded there. It's mostly residential."

Councilman Fernando Vazquez was concerned that only 5% of all calls had actually been issued a citation, whereas 53% received verbal warnings. "It seems a little imbalanced. What constitutes a real egregious violation?" he asked.

Sousa said his department documents each call, and if they have to return to that address, it can lead to a first-time civil offense that results in a $150 fine. "It's not common (that we have to back to the same address)," he said.

Decibel meters are not used by officers, the chief said, just a judgment call on whether the sound can be heard at 100 feet. The amendment calls for 50 feet.

'If it's a nuisance ...'

Councilman Frank Caplan said, like London, he's heard lots of complaints.

"We have been very good on the west side, self-policing, being respectful," he said. "Lately, in some cases (it's been) where people have been unrepentant and that's a problem, and I've experienced that ... The problem is the egregious cases and they are quite bad."

He doesn't believe time restrictions would work, especially with households "conducting themselves as entertainment centers," but he would favor being more rigorous in changing the consequences.

Sousa agreed, saying, "the (amended) times are not really the issue. If it's a nuisance, it's a nuisance."

Caplan said the noise doesn't have to be confined to parties, either. He recalls seeing someone on the balcony pushing vigorously on a Peloton workout machine at 10 p.m. with the video trainer loudly yelling instructions.

And, he said, leaf blowers are still being used with no regard for the city ordinance already on the books.

"Let's face it. We live near each other, and we make noise," said Council member Allison McCormick. She favors the ad hoc meeting so residents and business owners can present ideas.

Vazquez was hesitant to cut back on "noise" hours, especially to restaurants. Sidewalk cafes, he said, which were so successful during the pandemic, are now being targeted.

The amendment, as introduced, included several changes:

Amending Chapter 17, Section 2, calls for the limiting of sounds from musical amplifiers, instruments, radio, television, vehicles and motorboats. The idea is to not disturb the peace in ways that can be audible at a distance of 50 feet (rather than the current 100 feet) from the source of where the sound emanates.

Allowable noise hours would be restricted to:

–Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

–Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

–Saturday and holidays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

–Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition:

–Construction sounds would be limited from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays only;

–Loading and unloading: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays;

–Commercial maintenance (such as sweepers, within 100 feet of a residence) 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays;

–Power tools and non-commercial landscaping: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends and holidays.

'Not a retirement village'

Later, Chiocchetti said she was pleased businesses did not seem like the genesis of this ordinance.

Her survey showed that Winn-Dixie has smaller trucks deliver at 5 a.m.; The Galleria does pressure washing at 5 a.m.; The Square has early trash pickup; the Golden Hog has Waste Management come at 7 a.m. Some residents asked if it would apply to holidays, such as New Year's Eve, or to the Yacht Club or churches.

Other residents spoke up, as well.

"I don't think we're a retirement village. If it's not broken, don't fix it,” Carlos Villanueva said. “Life in the Key is reasonable; (the 10 p.m. cutoff on weekends) has a smell of intolerance."

Marina Ventura, wearing an Argentina soccer shirt, explained that there is a cultural difference when it comes to Latins.

She said she has two boys and they like to invite friends over to the house.

"(As Latins), we eat dinner later, then they get together, maybe 10, 11 ... I don't think you're considering a large group of residents, not to mention the businesses," she said. "I've been here 12 years. There's been a huge change in demographics of kids (age) ... A lot of teenagers want to go out, or can't because they don't have a driver's license (so they stay home) ...

"If you're cutting off their music ... they're loud, they're teenagers. Don't put us in that situation where police are knocking on our door. (Midnight) is a good time."

London wasn't buying the “late dinner” excuse, however.

"A lot of people here are not Latin Americans," he said. "A good question is, do you want to make noise and be a good neighbor, or do you want to be a bad neighbor? Simple as that."

Resident Laudy Ibarra said she favors the current times for noise allowance.

"When I hear music, I just think it shows happiness, or joy in the Key," she said.