For nearly a year, students and staff at MAST Academy faced a potential hazard while walking from class to class.

The burst of students moving in a crowd up and down the ramp connecting the school's two buildings between classes meant potentially being cramped, shoved or tripped.

"I was afraid of getting injured, so during this change of classes I stayed out of the halls," said Dr. Julie Hood, a science & math teacher.

On top of being a potential safety hazard, the logjam that occurred during this transition created a tardiness issue. The sheer number of students on the ramp, with only one entrance and one exit, generated a logjam of foot traffic that delayed students moving between buildings.

"I was late for nearly every class going from 3rd to 5th period. It’s become a frustrating part of my routine," said MAST Academy senior Mauro Iurman.

The reason for the foot traffic jam seems to be the construction of the Beacon lighthouse located at the entrance of the main building. The elevator inside the lighthouse needed repairs, but the lighthouse itself needed work, too, as its old age caused tiles to begin falling off.

This construction blocked one of the two entryways to the main building, generating a bottleneck. Also, in addition to the high schoolers moving to class, all middle school students have lunch at Periods 4 and 5, meaning they are entering the main building at the same time.

Before the winter break, MAST Vice Principal Giuseppe Semeraro said the “bulk of [the construction] is in the rearview at this point, so this construction should be completed sooner rather than later.”

Sure enough, when students returned from winter break, they noticed the new and improved lighthouse. All entrances to the main building are open and MAST staff and security guards are directing students where to enter and exit.

“I feel relieved, walking to classes is much less stressful without worrying about being pushed or shoved on the way,” said MAST student Sofia Ruff.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.