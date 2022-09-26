Ian’s winds top 100 mph as Village prepares for 7” to 8” of rain and potential flooding

Key Biscayne residents and visitors should be making their final preparations in anticipation of the sweeping tail effects of Hurricane Ian, headed to the Tampa area.

For nearly three days, Key Biscayne and the surrounding Miami area have been out of the NOAA Hurricane Center's projected "cone of uncertainty."

Regardless, what is certain is the island will be lashed with several bands of sweeping sideways rain, and a moderate risk of quick-forming tornadoes, which usually come on the right, or "dirty" side of a hurricane system.

In a Monday video message, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said that although the "storm is tracking west ... we can expect 7-8 inches of rain over (the) next 24-48 hours. That, combined with King Tides (on Tuesday and Wednesday), may increase risk of local flooding. Take care in driving on flooded streets. Please secure any loose items on your property."

The Village government released a communication informing residents to expect wind gusts of tropical force winds (+45 mph) and ensure that any items in yards and on balconies that could fly away are secured or moved indoors as these can become dangerous projectiles.

The Village of Key Biscayne's Emergency Management team expects that Key Biscayne folks will feel the impacts from the rain and wind beginning Tuesday, and all the squally weather lifts north.

As a result of the possible impact on the island, Tuesday night's Special Council Meeting (on youth athletics) and the Beach Park Meeting have been postponed. New dates will be announced.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm on the west side of the state, bringing 5-10 feet of storm surge to parts of that coastline, but it's impacts could reach 500 miles across.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Ian was located 130 miles from the Western tip of Cuba, moving NNW at 13 mph. Ian is producing winds of 100 MPH with higher gusts.

For the 8 p.m. advisory on Hurricane Ian, click here.