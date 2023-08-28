Idalia continues to strengthen; FL expands state emergency order while a small craft advisory is issued for Biscayne Bay

With Monday’s 11 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said life-threatening storm surge and winds were becoming increasingly likely for areas in Florida, causing Gov Ron DeSantis to expand Saturday’s State of Emergency order to now cover a total of 46 counties.

Added Monday to the Executive order were the counties of Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Nassau, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

To read the full executive order, click here.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Idalia was located 80 miles SSW of western Cuba, moving north at 8 miles per hour (mph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The NHC said Idalia’s combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause flooding in normally dry areas near the coast and

rising waters moving inland. According to the NHC, the following water heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Aucilla River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL...7-11 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL...6-9 ft

Ochlockonee River, FL to Aucilla River, FL...4-7 ft

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL...4-7 ft

Tampa Bay...4-7 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL...3-5 ft

Englewood, FL to Chokoloskee, FL...2-4 ft

Charlotte Harbor...2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL...2-4 ft

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound, GA...2-4 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL...1-3 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of the St. Mary's

River...1-3 ft

Florida Keys...1-2 ft

Due to Idalia’s proximity, a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for Biscayne Bay from 6 a.m. Tuesday to Midnight Wednesday.

The advisory says conditions will be hazardous to small craft as a sudden onset of rough seas may cause hazardous conditions, which may occur suddenly at jetties and inlets and boaters should use caution when entering or exiting the inlets and jetty areas.

As Idalia enters the Gulf of Mexico into Tuesday, Key Biscayne can expect SSE winds of 20 to 30 mph and a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon.