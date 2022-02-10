Ideas for the Village's Stormwater management move on the next steps

This week, the Key Biscayne Village Council voted 7-0 on a motion to allow Village officials and engineers to proceed with potential high-level design criteria for future stormwater improvements, based on strategic recommendations by AECOM, a company contracted by Key Biscayne.

Fernando Vazquez, a representative for AECOM presented a slideshow on the flooding issue, which is “near and dear to my heart,” since he’s lived in the Village for 20 years.

Based on official statistics, Vazquez said a five-year, 24-hour storm event would bring 7 inches of rain, while a 10-year storm event would lead to 8 inches of rainfall.

According to Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, the amount of rain in much lesser hours is critical. Based on the Mashta rain gauge, the island has faced five events of 4 inches in four hours and 11 events of 3 inches of rain in four hours.

The flood event last October had 5.2 inches of rainfall in just three hours.

AECOM officials, after a thorough study, are recommending a streamlined, interconnected (in as many areas as possible) system with larger diameter pipes, and shifting from a gravity-designed system to a pressurized one.

Maintaining the crown of the roads to allow emergency vehicles and other vehicles to pass fairly quickly is vital.

Recommendations include going with the 10-year storm plan (since there’s very little difference from the 5-year plan), allow for no more than 0.5 feet of ponding at 6-12 hours maximum, and using swales (preferably over roads) to handle excess water.

Options could include percolated paving, vegetated swales, rain gardens, and, possibly, pervious parking areas, although that idea drew mixed reactions.

Depending on how quickly Village officials decide they would like the water to dissipate, as few as eight pumps and as many as 36 would be needed to handle a five-year storm.

A third town hall will be held in the future to further educate the public, Dr. Samimy said.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss questioned what the total cost would be to make sure it fits the budget, but Village Manager Steve Williamson said it’s not yet at that point.