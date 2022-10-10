What will the future of Key Biscayne look like?

At Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, residents can get a peek of some of the proposed ideas as Vision Board Chair Mario Garcia-Serra unveils the results of a three-year endeavor by his staff, revealing what changes could be made, with resiliency and preserving and/or enhancing the beauty of the island at the forefront.

Also, an eye-opening Rickenbacker Causeway concept plan that will eventually go to City of Miami and Miami-Dade County leaders will be presented by Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher.

Among other items on the 6 p.m. agenda are resolutions to designate the Paradise Park location as a Brownfield Area rehabilitation site in agreement with Miami-Dade County, and the approval of a site plan for the two-story library to be built at 299 Crandon.

In addition to updates on the Scoot Safe program and how the building recertification progress has been going, an ordinance will be introduced to update regulations relating to bicycle and golf cart parking to further encourage the use of non-emission transportation.

The meeting will be shown live on KB-TV.

If you are joining the meeting remotely and would like to speak, please dial any of the following Zoom numbers, (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099 or (301) 715-8592, and enter the Zoom Meeting ID: 231 627 8415, followed by #. Press # again. Please press *9 to “raise your hand” which places you in a queue to speak. When called upon, please press *6 to speak.