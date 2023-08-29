If ever the time was right for Key Biscayners to assume leadership in the fight over climate change, it is now

It’s too hot. The daily temperature in South Florida is frequently over 100, and the effects are being felt by all residents. So, it may not be surprising that according to the NASA global temperature analysis, June 2023 has been the hottest month in globally recorded history.

While the residents of Key Biscayne have obviously noticed the scorching heat, it doesn’t seem we are thinking deeply about the problem. The questions like, “Why is this happening?” or “What can we do about this?” aren’t being asked. Although it may seem preposterous to ask these questions about a natural phenomenon like the weather, this mindset is actually a problem.

It's easy to say that the change in weather patterns is based on random natural phenomena or we're just undergoing some "bad luck." However, the truth is that we are facing the early stages of a longer rise in ambient temperature in South Florida, driven by human pollution. And, with this rise in temperature, the overall weather in South Florida will continue to deteriorate.

For example, this summer has also been one of the rainiest on record because of the increased rate of evaporation caused by higher temperatures. Therefore, with the continual increase in temperature, there will be a following rise in precipitation which will be particularly damaging to Key Biscayne.

Being less than 5 feet above sea level, the Key finds itself flooding regularly during its rainy seasons. This causes other issues, from a decreased ability to navigate the traffic around the island to the looming prospect of property damage. And therefore, we must take the potential risk of flooding seriously.

It’s not just flooding on Key Biscayne that we need to be concerned about, however. What about our standard of living? How does a child play sports outside on a hot summer day or an adult have an outdoor lunch without sweating through their shirt when the temperature rises by multiple degrees Celsius from global warming? And then the community is harmed, because how can Key Biscayne remain a strong community if the outdoor activities that unite us are lost?

We can sit around and say to ourselves that the climate crisis is someone else's problem or that we're too small to make a difference in such a big issue. And sure, Key Biscayne itself is not going to stop global warming on its own. But the truth is both of these ways of looking at our situation ignore the problem at hand. Climate change is a larger issue that we have to all take a stand on. After all, if you're not going to reduce your carbon footprint to protect your island, why should anyone else reduce theirs? So why shouldn’t Key Biscayne be an example to other towns and cities of a concerted effort to face the issues that impact us today? The power of leading by example is amazing, and there is no justification for not being a leader. Even though it’s everyone’s problem, it’s still our island.

Sam Grossman and Rick Gomez are both rising seniors at MAST Academy and members of the MAST Academy Green Champions.