Agenda preview for March 14 Council meeting

Dealing with iguanas, dogs and heavy traffic on Key Biscayne are just three of the discussion items scheduled on a packed agenda during Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, which begins at 6:30.

Iguanas apparently are enjoying life on the island, and they seem to be bringing their friends for Spring Break. A resolution is on the table to direct Village Manager Steve Williamson to find the best methods to rein in the overpopulation of the sometimes-pesky large lizards.

Dogs doing their business on the beach and recent traffic issues along the Rickenbacker Causeway, especially on weekends in the Virginia Key area, and along the beaches, also will get a closer look by Council members to find possible solutions.

In addition, a first reading of a newly designed, comprehensive plan to update Chapter 19 of the Village Code of Ordinances, under "Park Rules and Regulations," relating to motorized and non-motorized vehicles, and subsequent penalties, will be introduced.

Two special presentations also are slated.

The first is from Key Biscayne K-8 Center Principal Julissa Piña, who also will be presented a proclamation from Mayor Joe Rasco in recognition of the school's 70th anniversary.

The second is by Miami-Dade Public Library System Director Ray Baker, who will provide a construction update on the new library.

