If you frequent the Saturday Key Biscayne Farmers Market, you may have been drawn to the delicious smell of fresh baked lasagna, a quintessential comfort food.

What’s not to like? Pasta sheets layered with a variety of sauce and meats, then perfectly baked so that each bite tastes better than the last.

In the case of the Il Mercato lasagna, there is also plenty of family love added to the mix.

The company is owned and operated by the husband/wife duo, Nelson Jimenez and Maria Carolina Jaso, both hailing from Caracas, Venezuela. Jimenez and Jaso recently sat with Islander News and revealed that their connection with lasagna didn’t start with the Farmers Market.

Jaso said her mother is Italian (specifically, from the Emilia-Romagna region), and Italy was a big part of family life in her youth. “Since I was a little girl, I have been involved in the kitchen with my mother and aunt, who cooked amazing homemade lasagnas,” she said.

The idea to sell the lasagnas also traces back to her family.

“All our friends and family started to ask to sell those amazing lasagnas, so they started a business,” she recalled. However, as things changed in Venezuela and the ingredients needed to make the lasagna became more scarce, they decided to close.

Nevertheless, Jaso never lost the knowledge of how to make the lasagnas, even teaching her husband how to make them soon after they got together.

In April of 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, the couple decided to move to Brickell with their two children, Joaquina and Emiliano. A few months later they moved to Key Biscayne.

With that relocation, they found not only the means to make lasagna again, but very eager customers!

Locals are in awe of how ‘thin but firm’ the layers of fresh, homemade pasta are in their lasagna. It is a definite source of pride. “We take care of every single detail and that definitely makes us unique,” Jaso said.

That’s not all that makes their lasagna stand out. The variety of lasagnas available is as amazing as the quality – from the Clásica Bolognesa (made with sauce that has been cooked for eight hours) or Artichoke & Spinach (the top seller) to roasted pumpkin (a popular seasonal choice).

There is something for all palettes.

Even if you don’t like lasagna itself, they sell fresh pasta and homemade pesto sauce, as well as catering and pasta-making lessons.

“We really enjoy living here, especially our kids,” Nelson said.

There is no denying how much Jimenez and Jaso, and Il Mercato Lasagna, care for this community. At the Key Biscayne Farmer´s Market, at which they are on display every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can try a sample before deciding which one is your favorite.

As a small business owner, Jaso was quick to give advice for anyone starting out, putting organization above all. “It’s fundamental,” she said. “You have to offer something original, and always have diligence and perseverance.”

To contact Il Mercato Lasagna, call (786) 872-4579, reach out to them on Instagram (@il_mercato), or simply start a conversation with them at the Farmer's Market.