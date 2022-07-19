The multitude of stressors that marine fish face and how they cope or adapt will be the topic of the next Citizens Scientist Lecture this coming Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

The lecture will be led by LeeAnn Frank, a PhD candidate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School. Her dissertation focuses on the energetic tradeoffs that occur in fish when facing environmental stress. Frank specifically studies climate change stressor: salinity, low oxygen, and warming ocean temperatures.

Her work is predominantly with Gulf Toadfish for her research, a benthic fish that inhabits Biscayne Bay and is found throughout the coast of Florida. This lecture will present experiments done at UM to help get a better understanding of the impact of humans on marine fish.

The presentation will be both in Person and via Zoom!

Thursday, July 21st, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Lighthouse Room, 2nd Floor, at the Key Biscayne Community Center, 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne and available via Zoom, Meeting ID: 846 8965 1210 - Password: 074490.

Refreshments will be served. Free Admission & Open to the Public. Students are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian.

For more information on Citizens Scientist Project, click here or email rumya@keyscience.org.