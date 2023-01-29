It was a couple of weeks before Christmas and Toy Town was bustling. A gentleman came in with his grandson to do some holiday shopping. He noticed several bags being filled with toys. He asked what we were doing, and we told him we were assembling toys for the Lotus House.

We had raised $2,500 from our group, The Restaurant Club, that we started about a year ago. The Lotus House was the recipient of the toys purchased at a discount at Toy Town.

The gentleman was ready to check out and when we gave him his total he said, “Add $5,000.” I wasn’t quite sure what he meant, and he repeated and said “I mean it, add $5,000.” I was speechless and started to tear up.

After I caught my breath I asked him if I could give him a hug and he obliged. Best hug ever. All he wanted in return was anonymity.

In the 25 years that I have owned the store, nothing like this has ever happened. This man restored my faith in the goodness of people especially during the holidays. We happily assembled $5,000 worth of toys and distributed them to Toys for Tots, Boys and Girls Club, Bridge to Hope and The Lotus House.

This kind act will never be forgotten.

I hope everyone has an encounter like this in their lifetime.