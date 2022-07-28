Dolphin Project

Ric O’Barry of the Dolphin Project has announced that there will be a benefit for the project at the Jai-Alai Fronton on July 8th. Steven Stills, John Sebastian, and several other artists will perform to help the dolphins.

Special guest star will be Fred Neil. The project is anticipating the arrival of two more dolphins in the near future and the funds will be used in the rehabilitation of these animals.

A bridge to Fisher Island?

The Metro Planning Advisory Board held a meeting July 26 as the first step toward a decision on the future of a proposed bridge between Virginia Key and [undeveloped] Fisher Island. Opponents of the project recommended that Fisher Island be bought by the county for use as a public park reachable only by boat. The Planning Committee will investigate the possibility of the purchase.

Note: the request to build the bridge was subsequently withdrawn.

Work begins on Bear Cut Bridge

Work has begun on repairs to the Bear Cut Bridge. Sixty-eight pilings under the bridge are in need of reinforcement, which is done by putting a sleeve around the existing piling and pouring more concrete into the form. Southbound traffic has been limited to one lane since mid-April. The approximate completion date has been set for September 29, assuming no delays due to weather or other factors.

Racquet Club opens at Royal Biscayne

The newly completed Racquet Club provides Key Biscayne residents a new place to go for dining, relaxing, or just gazing at the beautiful ocean. The rustic clubhouse is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Entrees are moderately priced, and one of the specialities is Long Island Oysters on the Half Shell. For those who enjoy post-dinner lingering, the clubhouse will remain open until 2 a.m.

Fred Brent teaches Tricia Nixon to swim

Fred Brent has taken over the helm of the new Royal Biscayne Racquet and Cabana Club as pool and cabana manager. Fred, a 21-year resident of the Key, has a wide background in the aquatic world. He conducted his own water shows for many years and has worked with Johnny Weissmuller, among many others. Some of his proteges in the swimming world are Julie and Tricia Nixon at ages 5 and 7 years.

New office for the Islander

The Islander News has moved its offices to Room 301 of the Key Executive Building, 104 Crandon Blvd.

Note. Islander News offices are still in the Key Executive Building, suite 301

Golf course opens

A new county golf course opened on September 17 in Crandon Park. The clubhouse offers a pro shop, locker rooms, snack bar, dining room and lounge. Key Biscayne’s Ace Noonan is the pro at the new course.

Recycle your newspapers

Recycle your newspapers, aluminum cans, and mixed papers at the north end of the Museum of Science building.

Swim lessons at the Sonesta

Islander News carriers

Some of the hardworking Islander delivery kids of 1972, including Robin Renn (front row, far left), Joe Tennis (front row, second from left), and Doug Tellam (behind Joe Tennis).

Can you identify any others?

Bears on Key Biscayne?

The Sonesta Beach Hotel pool was being used as a backdrop for filming of Tomorrow Entertainment’s new picture “The Masters.” Ivor Tors Studio sent over the bear from Gentle Ben. Many hotel guests and local children gathered for a demonstration of how to wrestle a bear in the water.

Royal Biscayne Tennis Tournament