In 2009, Village was dealing with a drop in property values, and Virginia Key Master Plan gets sent back, among other news

Assessed property value drop

Assessed property value in Key Biscayne is estimated to drop 8 percent this year from $6.43 billion to $5.92 billion.

It's a bigger hit than Village officials had projected months ago, and officials say some tough decisions will need to be made. Those decisions could impact the local tax rate, Village services and employees, capital and infrastructure projects and more. The news of the decline came

Monday, June 1, when the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser's Office released its countywide Property Tax Roll estimate for the 2009-2010 Fiscal Year. Final numbers -- which are typically fairly close to the estimate -- arrive on July 1

Village Manager Chip Iglesias said the decline, if it holds true, will cut $1.6 million from Village coffers. With other revenue sources, like state shared revenues, also falling, Key Biscayne could be looking at an overall $2 million drop, the Manager said.

Virginia Key Master Plan goes back to the drawing board

Miami Mayor Manny Diaz last week sent the Virginia Key Master Plan, which local officials feared would have brought too much development to the neighboring island and too much traffic to the Rickenbacker Causeway, back to planners for review and revisions.

Prior to Diaz's decision, the City Commission had been scheduled to vote on the plan today.

Key Biscayne Mayor Robert Vernon said Diaz's decision was the right one, and he hopes local residents use the opportunity to get involved with the plan as City officials have a second look.

"I think it was prudent of him to pull it based on all the planning reviews that have come back from his own subcommittees on open space and planning," Vernon said. “Every one of them was unanimous against the plan."

Indeed, Key Biscayners weren't the only ones who spoke out against the Master Plan.

The City of Miami's Waterfront Advisory Board, which reviews and evaluates development and other issues that impact City-owned waterfront properties and then advises the Commission, voted unanimously Tuesday, June 9, to recommend rejection of the plan.

New regulations require a permit for kitchen and bathroom tile work

Condominium unit owners will soon be required to get a permit before doing tile work in their kitchens or bathrooms. Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek said the change was necessary because simple tile jobs often turn into much more. "We're just catching too many people," he said. "The idea is to protect the owner and the owners above, below and next door."

The permit costs $106 and involves two inspections - one to make sure sound insulation is put in properly when the original tile is lifted, and a second when the work is finished. Kurlancheek explained that too often, what starts as a simple tile replacement ends up becoming a full kitchen or bathroom remodeling job. In condos, that poses a problem, because poor work can cause plumbing or electrical deficiencies that could impact not only the unit in which the work was done but surrounding units as well.

Kurlancheek said he's contacting large condos and major contractors to let them know about the new rule. Information will also be available on the Village website. The new rule takes effect starting next week.

Village plans to borrow up to $5.3 million for water, sewer project

Village officials are poised to enter an agreement to borrow up to $5.3 million to pay the public share of the water and sewer project, but they may not need the entire amount.

"This agreement is to finance the portion of the project that is not covered by outside funding sources," Village Manager Chip Iglesias explained during the Tuesday, June 9, meeting at which the Village Council preliminarily approved the borrowing. A final vote on the agreement will come at the Council's next meeting.

Local leaders also received an update on the project's outside funding sources and how they impact the borrowing. Iglesias told the Council the full $5,318,000 loan would cost the Village about $368,000 a year in debt service over the next 20 years - or 40 semiannual payments of $184,174 each. The loan is through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, with an interest rate of just 3.39 percent. "That's a great rate," noted Mayor Robert Vernon, who noted he is also pleased the agreement sets no penalties for early repayment.

Meanwhile, consultants had more good news for the Council. Financing consultant Lourdes Abadin and engineering consultant Ramon Castella both said the project is expected to come in on or under budget, meaning the Village may not have to borrow the entire $5.3 million.

Documents from Abadin show a funding shortfall of under $300,000 for the water pipes, as the bulk of the $6.3 million project was paid for with a $6 million contribution from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

County cites pump station after hydrogen sulfide found

The Village of Key Biscayne was issued a Notice of Violation for objectionable odors of hydrogen sulfide emanating from the sewer pump station.

The notice, from the Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Resources Management, orders the pump station be sealed and secured with a locked fence. It also requires additional testing, an odor control study and a corrective action plan. No fines were issued with the citation.

