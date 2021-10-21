In a rush to get results from a COVID test?

Starting Monday, the island will be the home of the first Curative rapid-testing site in South Florida.

The Village of Key Biscayne and Curative are combining to offer anyone free two-hour rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests at the Curative mini-lab trailer located at Village Green.

The service will be available starting Monday, Oct. 25.

To get an appointment for the Rapid Test, click here to sign up. Appointment times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re traveling, check with your travel carrier and destination to see if rapid PCR tests are accepted.

Not in a hurry? The Curative site at Calusa Park will continue to offer a second testing location on the island, providing results in 2–3-day days.

Approximately 83% of Key Biscayne residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

Community Center pop-ups, like the one taking place Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering free Pfizer vaccines and boosters, have led to some 1,600 doses being handed out. The vaccines are available to both residents and non-residents.

Pfizer booster shots are available for those:

65 and older and residents in long-term care settings

50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions and at least six months after the second vaccine

18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings

18-49 with certain underlying medical conditions at least six months after their second shot

In all cases, please bring your vaccine certificate.

On Wednesday, the FDA approved the booster shot of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. It also approved the “Mix-and-Match” approach on vaccines, which means people can receive a booster made by a company that is different than the one that made the vaccine they initially received.

The next step before the extra doses can be rolled out will be authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee.