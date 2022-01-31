In first meeting, Charter Commission considers electoral process changes and compensation for councilmembers

Citing comparisons to other nearby municipalities, Key Biscayne’s Charter Revision Commission — during the first of a series of meetings to discuss changes to the Charter for the first time in 10 years – will follow through on a few points of the Village’s electoral process.

The biggest point of contention discussed was how the island’s nearly 8,000 electors would accept an amendment regarding candidates for Village Council to run for specific “seats” – rather than a general vote in which the top overall vote-getters win.

That suggestion was brought up at the Jan. 25 Commission meeting by Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, who said, “I think the Council should have to answer to the (voters) ... either you get 50% of the vote or have a runoff.”

In her argument, she cited that in the last vote, Council members gained just 13-25% of the voters’ approval, the most for Ed London.

“We could protect a quality incumbent; if that person is doing a good job, no one is going to run against them,” she said. “... if they don’t have the support of the majority, they run the risk of (facing a challenge).

“If you can win with 13% of the vote, that’s problematic.”

Vice Chair Jud Kurlancheek said in the case of running for specific seats, “you’d have people running against each other, and that (sometimes) brings out the worst in people, or at best be highly combative as we’ve seen in other counties... We’re a small area, I don’t like that option.”

He pointed out that the Village’s 70% voter turnout has been “very good.”

Buttrick said the seats would not be tied to geographical areas, like in other municipalities. “Very few have the situation we have (being too small),” she said.

Marco Gomez said by running for seats, “it could be a problem because two people could run (with the exact same platform) and you’d have to pick one or the other, so I feel uncomfortable with that.”

Allison McCormick, the committee chair, said she likes the way it is set up now (with the overall top vote-getters getting in) because it’s “the spirit of the election.”

“You didn’t know who you’d be working with (until after the votes came in),” she said. “... (but) if we’re electing people who don’t have the majority of their interests, then that’s a problem.”

The idea was tabled for potential discussion at the next Charter Revision meeting, at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, Village Attorney Chad Friedman will look at how other similar municipalities such as Palmetto, Pinecrest and Coral Gables run their elections.

Friedman also will follow through on Joe Rasco’s idea of checking state law when it comes time to qualify candidates for residency (currently one year, but Kurlancheek suggested that goes to three years).

Gomez took issue with the Charter’s rule that the Village requires $100 just to qualify to be a candidate but yet, technically, one has to be a candidate before they can open an official election account. “A chicken and egg sort of thing,” Gomez said. Friedman will see if the Village’s process follows state and/or county law.

Rasco asked if virtual attendance for Council members was still acceptable, although it’s not addressed in the current Charter.

Friedman said, “We could tweak (the language) to clarify ‘in a case of a declaration of emergency’ (which is presently happening).”

Attending a meeting virtually does not count toward a quorum, but it doesn’t count against the limit of three consecutive absentees. Votes can still be counted on Zoom, but the Council will still need four of the seven members to physically sit in. Extenuating circumstances would have to be approved by the Office of the Attorney General.

“What is not the argument not to allow virtual attendance ... major corporations do it all the time; soon you’ll have avatars,” Kurlancheek said.

Buttrick said the difference is corporations have people living in far proximity and “that’s not the case here.”

“You’re responsible to the public and they have the right to interact with you,” Rasco said, admitting absences for health reasons naturally would be permissible.

“I think it’s important for the public official to be accessible to the public ... I’m comfortable with the way it stands.”

An idea for compensation

Rasco brought up the idea of some type of compensation for Village Council, although he realizes it’s difficult to pass this type of amendment since it should have been done 30 years ago when the Village’s original Charter was introduced.

“What you people do takes a toll on your life, your family” he said.

McCormick liked that idea, jokingly saying, “Now when someone says, ‘I pay your salary ... ‘In my first term, baby-sitting was probably costing me $100 a night (each time there was a Village meeting). If there is a way to expand the cost for serving, not necessarily a salary, but I’m not sure how to pass that.”

Buttrick called it “expenses incurred in the course of duty.”

“It’s difficult to be on the Council (for some people),” she said, pointing out that McCormick would sometimes attend three nightly meetings a week with kids at home. “Palmetto does it, Coral Gables does it ... (but) it’s a very difficult thing to pass.”

Kurlancheek wondered about the parameters.

“I want to buy a laptop to bring to meetings, or I want to buy pencils,” he said, asking if items like that would be reimbursed.

Buttrick said some municipalities put a dollar limit on it.

“I need a little time to think on this, but people should not have to incur additional expense to serve on Council,” she said.

She and Friedman will discuss the issue further and bring forth a recommendation at a future Charter Revision meeting.

One amendment to be certainly added, since “times have changed,” McCormick said, is to add “electronic announcements” to the standard newspaper notices regarding upcoming committee meetings which, hopefully soon, all will be shown virtually.

Another point of interest, which was tabled for now, was looking at the window in which an item could get on the ballot. For example, when a Council member can not continue their duties during their term and a replacement was needed. Friedman said the cheapest way would be for the Village to schedule such a ballot issue on the next countywide election “because a special election is very expensive.”

Two suggestions withdrawn

One item offered by Kurlancheek was having future Village Managers reside in the Village, or at least own property on the island.

“I feel strongly about this one,” the vice chair said. “I think the manager would be a better manager… They’d become more aware of the community. You’d meet people at parties, at stores.”

Buttrick, who said this should not be in the Charter, joined Rasco and McCormick in disagreeing with Kurlancheek’s proposal.

“We live in a community where real estate is high and insurance is high ... If (that person) has kids, they’d have to move kids from their school,” said Jennifer Buttrick. “I’d hate for that position to be (residency required). Again, it’s an incredibly expensive community.”

“I get nervous about being too constrictive,” McCormick said.

And Gomez added, “You run the risk of losing potential (qualified) candidates by limiting a pool.”

After hearing the comments, Kurlancheek “respectfully withdrew” the idea.

Another suggestion from Kurlancheek ,which he withdrew after hearing the discussion, regarded the number of people on Council.

“I wasn’t sure why we have seven council members,” he said. “I suggest we go down to five. I think the government would function much better with five.”

Buttrick said Council meetings would be shorter with five, “but I’d be concerned with five members and them having (just) 13% of the vote.”

McCormick was “comfortable” with seven. “One of the concerns for me is that less people would be involved. In the last election, you had 10 people (going for) three spots. Now you’re saying two spots. You’d be limiting civic engagement. I think the idea of getting smaller would limit access of people (wanting to run for office).”

Any amendments by the Charter Commission would have to be approved by voters during either a special election or the next November election, which generally attracts more voters.

Follow-up committee meetings are scheduled for: Feb. 10 (6 p.m.); March 1 (9 a.m.); and March 10 (6 p.m.).

On March 10, the Commission will review all potential revisions for items voters will address. If needed, there will be one additional meeting, March 28 (9 a.m.) The final report to the Village Council must come no later than April 1.