In honor of Judy Reinach

They say it takes a village to raise a child. After our experience and outpouring of love and offers of assistance for our mom, we would venture to say that "it takes a village to care so lovingly for our elder members."

For my mom, indeed Key Biscayne village and its "Key Rat" citizens were her family. She loved the Key. She loved the people here. She cared so much for each and every person. She felt blessed to be a part of such a wonderful community.

As much as she was a devoted mother to us, she was a devoted mother to her "Key Family" and helping it grow, thrive, succeed, and be happy. She organized and then led the Key Biscayne Republican Woman's Club, and later became the Dade County Republican Party Finance Chairman. In these capacities, she befriended senior politicians, among them dearest Congresswoman Ilean Ros Lehtinen and Senator Connie Mack, Jeb Bush and more, and encouraged their appreciation for our village.

She also was passionate about contributing to the community and served as an example that donating one's time was no less, and perhaps sometimes more important, than donating funds. We remember her walking the streets of Key Biscayne with us – door to door – to raise funds for the Heart Association. She helped us sell Girl Scout Cookies and raise funds to buy soccer shirts.

As many of you know, she also shared the joys raising her”fourth child” – Miami Bridge – to its residents so that you all, too, could share in her love for this extremely important venture. As the matriarch of Miami Bridge, many of the people she helped she considers her children as well, and they consider her their mother.

She helped host community Passover Seders as well as host in our home the annual Yom Kippur Break the Fast, where all were welcome. She also loved hosting the annual Republican Woman's Christmas Parties. We loved seeing you all as well, and the delicious food!

My mother was a trailblazer in other ways. Before it became in vogue to do public relations, she helped develop and weave relations between residents and local commerce by serving as Public Relations Director for Key Colony and Sonesta Hotel. She probably could have written a book, as these businesses learned to contribute back to the community that hosts them.

She of course was courageous in many ways. While being a single parent of two kids may be daunting enough, later in life she sky-dived twice – to raise awareness and funds for Miami Bridge. Ran the NY Marathon. Volunteered in the Israeli Army.

Even more brave, she hosted Spring Break for our friends in our two-bathroom home! (that is love) as well as numerous birthday parties and bar-b-q's for all our friends. She built a home that everyone felt welcomed and could drop by for a chat or a beer.

Many perhaps say that in America, community only exists on social media. You, the villagers of Key Biscayne, are the ultimate example that not only does community exist, but also that a community can be a caring family.

We are truly grateful that my mom - most of her life, and especially during the last stage of her journey with us - was surrounded by such a wonderful community that indeed was like family.

As children, our mom quoted Auntie Mame: "Life is like a banquet and some poor souls are starving out there." We believe she meant this saying in two ways: We should all live our life to the fullest. And, we should help others live theirs.

In this spirit, we will soon organize a "celebrate her life" event. Details forthcoming.