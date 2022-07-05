In silence and in peace: Memories of St. Agnes, a spiritual refuge

I came to say goodbye, alone and in silence. Upon entering, I was overcome by memories. One was of the time when, newly arrived on the island, I entered, scared and nervous, with two babies and a husband. I was overwhelmed by responsibilities and the unknown.

The community embraced me with love. St. Agnes became my family.

Versión en español

I sit in the last pew of the empty church to observe in detail each of its corners. I find the little piece of our Sunday pew where I attended every week with the children.

The space that belonged to the choir, which from time to time I dared to join the loving and persevering women. That was the same space where my children played maracas and sang Christmas carols.

I can clearly recall dozens of children in their blue and white uniforms entering fervently for the collegiate masses. And I recall listening to them happily sing.

First communions, confirmations, graduations, baptisms come to mind. Funerals of dear friends, weddings and my own: The renewal of my wedding vows after 30 years of marriage. How much life, how many transcendental moments.

I say goodbye alone, in silence, grateful that at four in the afternoon no one had the same idea. I didn't want to go to the last mass. Today I do not share the enthusiasm of change. The mass of cement that is growing rapidly scares me. Maybe it's because I'm older and endings overwhelm me. Nostalgia invades me more than illusion.

They are, for me, 25 years of memories. Of daily masses, of genuine tears in the face of daily storms, of relief and peace in this sacred refuge that was so mine.

How many appeals to the Lord, how much prayer, how much joy, how much pain, how much hope? Thousands of memories are trapped in this space, which will no longer exist in a couple of days.

I walk the corridors, the stained glass windows, the walls where my children's messages were displayed when they made their first communion.

The testimonies of retreats, pastorals, gatherings, talks, adoration, Angel Tree, my eight years as a confirmation catechist. The challenges, the satisfactions, the work in community.

The parade of priests, the great friends. The homilies that made me grow, the ones that strengthened my faith.

I am alone and in silence, as I liked to be in the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, also to be destroyed to make room for the new. Sometimes I wish the world would stand still for a moment. But I understand that everything needs to move to stay alive.

Attachment to things is absurd. However, today I feel pain knowing that this space will remain only in memory.

A thought of hope rises in me. I imagine that when the ceiling and the walls are gone, all the love encapsulated here for years will be released and spread throughout this chaotic world – to give it a great balm of peace.

My church, my spiritual corner, thank you for being my refuge for 25 years.

In silence, in peace.