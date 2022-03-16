Wrestling with a decision to propose a possible change to the election procedure for Village Council members, last week the Key Biscayne Charter Revision Commission — in a split-decision vote — opted to let voters decide if they would prefer a primary, similar to the mayoral election.

The idea of voting for specific “seats” was put off until at least five years, when another Commission would meet again.

The decision to revert back to primaries for Council members will be one of eight questions voters can anticipate in either an August election or the November general election, thanks to the microscopic examination of the Village Charter by the selected five-member staff, chaired by Council member Allison McCormick.

If voters approve, the process would begin in the 2024 election.

Village Attorney Chad Friedman will come back with official language for each of the proposed revisions to the Code of Ordinances at the Final Report meeting, set for 6 p.m. on March 28. From there, those documents will be presented to Village Council verbally at its April 12 meeting. Ballot wording would take place likely in May or June, and the Council would have to approve and decide which election it would be part of.

Among the other proposed revisions — which still would have to be approved by voters — would be to allow Council members the authority to approve legitimate reimbursements tied to their roles as elected officials; raising the Village debt cap from 1% to 2% and/or not allowing an increase in debt “unless approved by voters in a referendum election;” zoning or land use decisions could be amended with the approval of 5 out of 7 Council members (or a majority in case of recusals); and requiring Councils — after each election cycle — to adopt transparent, open government policies.

The election process (Section 2.03) was the most-discussed subject over the past three meetings, in hopes of getting a “more representative” percentage of votes to the winners.

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick had brought up the idea of voting for specific “seats” to give voters an easier understanding of two or three platforms rather than, say, a collective 10 — as in 2020, when 10 candidates ran for three vacancies. It also might protect a first-term Council member who was doing such good work, no one would likely challenge that seat. But there was no “real appetite” from the other members this time around.

Marco Gomez pointed out unless he had a crystal ball, he really couldn’t figure how many candidates would run for office each election in the Village. “In 2018, we had five; in 2020, there were 10 ... what if we have 15 runs? he asked.

“Up until 2020, we wouldn’t have a need for a primary ... the whole process might be to get from seven to six, which is not effective.”

With that, Gomez said, “We might consider a primary with a large number of candidates, but that hasn’t been our history.”

Buttrick said that likely could change.

“I think more people will be running with more issues,” she said, pointing out sewer and GO Bond issues in previous crowded elections. “I think you’re going to see more candidates,” she added, referring to numerous resiliency projects on the horizon.”

The argument was enough to sway Jud Kurlancheek toward a primary election for Council candidates.

“I’m leaning that way ... if it’s good enough for the mayor, why not?” he asked.

Then, the community will have three years from the 2024 election to evaluate the process before the next Charter Revision Commission meets.

The struggle, McCormick had at the onset, would now be extending the voting process to almost six months, doubling the time and costs associated with two elections, and also campaigning on street corners in the July and August heat.

“I’ll make an argument six different ways,” she said, admitting this was a tough decision.

The way a primary would work would be to get down to twice as many candidates as there are vacancies on the Council, meaning if there are 10 candidates for three vacancies, for example, the primary would trim that field of contenders to six.

Joe Rasco has won elections in the past — with a primary and without.

“You have a room of 10 people — how does the electorate figure out what they’re all saying? It’s certainly problematic when you can’t discern,” he said. “if you have a primary, you have a second look, rather than looking at it once ... I don’t have the right answer, but we need a better way (than the current process of simply top vote-getters).

The Commission did decide on staying away from run-offs.

Holding a primary would mean Council members would have to qualify in June for a usually low-turnout August primary to precede the November general election.

Kurlancheek made the motion to hold a primary and Rasco seconded it.

The motion passed 3-2, with “Yes” votes from Buttrick, Kurlancheek and Rasco; and “No” votes from Gomez and McCormick.

Here are other actions addressed by the group:

Borrowing money: Giving Village voters “the best government solution,” Commission members raised the debt cap from 1% to 2% and also placed a second option, should that not pass, of raising the debt “if approved by voters in a referendum election.”

Both items passed unanimously.

“I feel with the ($100 million) GO Bond, we’re compelled (to change Section 4.10),” Kurlancheek said.

The 2% ceiling doubles the debt capacity to about $180 million, said Village Manager Steve Williamson and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum, who added if there were exceeded debt, “you’d have to increase the millage to balance the budget (per state law).”

Williamson felt “comfortable” with the hike to 2% of all the total assessed properties within the Village. “It meets our financial capacity as well as our staff capacity,” he said.

The Commission decided not to touch the revenue sharing code in the Charter. Attorney Roger Pou pointed out in 1996, there was a motion by the Key Biscayne Revision Commission to adopt a policy that does not allow the Village to enter a revenue sharing pool in the county (which is based on population).

Land regulations: Not wanting to delve into specifics, such as a recently discussed assisted living facility or Montessori school, Commission members decided to provide an option by getting five of seven Council members — called a supermajority — to vote on approvals allowing for such additions or zoned changes.

“I like this,” McCormick said. “We talked about this being one of those reactionary amendments ... it’s extremely constricting (currently, a long process requiring a referendum vote).”

At first, Buttrick wanted the entire wording removed because, she explained, “Village citizens are not zoning experts.”

Friedman said in a previous election the removal of Section 4.15 was tried. “It was close, but failed,” he said, which convinced Buttrick to remove her first option.

“This is the importance of electing the right people,” Rasco said. “If you want things to function properly ... we’re giving them that power (to exercise it correctly).”

The item passed unanimously, but Friedman will come back with proper wording in case there are recusals on the Council regarding a particular vote that would leave perhaps less than five Council members available.

Compensation for Council: Buttrick pointed out, historically speaking, “Once it goes to voters, it’s always failed. Look at the (Miami-Dade) County Commission, they’re still making what they made in 1956, $6,000 a year.”

Gomez said the Charter, the way it’s written, is “too restrictive. ... I’m in favor of expanding the wording, but leaving it up to Council.”

This revision to Section 2.07, calling for “authorized expenses incurred with their role” for those who serve without compensation, and to be approved only by a recommendation from Village Council, was unanimously approved.

Open government: Pou, the attorney who works closely with Friedman, explained that the majority of nearby municipalities echo Miami-Dade County’s Citizens Bill of Rights, although he found one instance of an ordinance in Jacksonville that laid out permissible areas for Sunshine Law meetings with convenient public access.

McCormick and Buttrick both thought it wouldn’t be appropriate to be as specific, and also agreed to propose an amendment to the Charter to include a provision for each Council, after each election, to pass an ordinance regarding its policies and procedures on how it will be transparent with open government and/or Sunshine meetings.

Amending the Charter: Simply adding the Charter Revision Commission to the options in Section 6.02 is another way language can be amended in the Code of Ordinances.

Click here to view the current Village of Key Biscayne Charter.