My wife Ilyse and I moved to the Key in June 1990. I remember the buildup to incorporation because the topic was on everyone’s mind within the community. I was an immediate proponent because it seemed like the Key’s services were sorely lacking. In particular, we paid taxes to Miami-Dade County, but never saw anyone from the county police on the key.

One night, my wife was taking the dog out before bed and went out with him to the yard in her pajamas. Coincidentally, this was the rare occasion when the Miami Dade Police drove by. When she came back in, she said “Well, the cops just saw me in my nightgown!” I replied, “That’s great, now maybe they will come by all the time hoping to see you!”

Fortunately, incorporation passed, our services improved dramatically, and I began my long involvement with the Athletic Club and Village Council. Incorporation was the best thing to ever happen to Key Biscayne.