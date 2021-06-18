Let’s celebrate a special day - June 18, 1991 - when a movement in motion for almost 10 years became a reality! Key Biscayne voters approved the village charter by a vote of 1,124 to 541, making us the 27th municipality in Dade County.

Key Biscayne became the first municipality created in Dade County since the Home Rule Charter was created in 1957. However, the crucial vote for incorporation to proceed came on Nov. 5, 1990. The original Key Biscayne Council, elected in November of 1987, had spent two years exposing how the Dade County Commission was treating the village and educating residents about incorporation.

I will never forget that night of the 1990 vote.

A crowd of us met at Stephano’s to hear the election results. We were all tense about what the results of our hard work would be. The homeowner group called The Taxpayers had put up a tremendous anti-incorporation campaign. When the results came in, we all cheered loudly! The vote to create a new municipality won by 516 votes - 1,653 to 1,137! I remember reporters from the Miami Herald and the Islander News were there. The atmosphere was electric!

The next step was to gain the Dade County Commission’s permission to proceed. There were many logical reasons why this permission should have been granted, but never had the saying “speak softly but carry a big stick” been more appropriate. If Dade County had blocked us, Gene Stearns had prepared a legal brief to take to Federal Court to force the issue.

We should never forget Bill Croysdale, Richard Cromartie and Donald Berg. These men had the original vision of the benefits of incorporation for Key Biscayne. They set up the election of the first Key Biscayne Council.

Now, 30 years later, we all are enjoying the benefits of having our municipal taxes returned to our island paradise!