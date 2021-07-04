Today, Americans celebrate our 4th of July holiday with parades, picnics, cookouts, sparklers and an abundance of fireworks. It is our hope, however, that everyone remembers the reason we commemorate this day: “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

July 4 marks our Independence Day -- the day the Second Continental Congress voted to declare our freedom from oppressive British rule. The Declaration, written by Thomas Jefferson, was the formal pronouncement explaining why we rejected Great Britain’s authority and our hopes in creating an independent.

We are far from a perfect nation. We debate principles, question political priorities, fight to overcome biases and institutional and cultural inequalities. But we are also a nation whose true power has always been -- and must continue to be -- rooted in our diversity, our tolerance, and our commitment to the democratic way of life. Our independence.

(For reference, here is a link to the National Archives and an explanation of the Declaration of Independence: