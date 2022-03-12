Influential Women who help make Key Biscayne truly Island Paradise

Women have supercharged the growth of Key Biscayne into an Island Paradise in both diverse and exciting ways.

Below you will find our first installment of a 3 part-series, where we pay homage to the Women of Key Biscayne and feature several of the “movers and shakers” who make the Island Paradise the role model of a community it is.

MelissaMcCaughanWhite is the Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, which has been supporting charitable causes through the efforts of philanthropic benefactors since 2004.

Its wide range of connections include the Sister City initiative as part of the Village of Empathy platform; Active Seniors on the Key; MCI Food Co-op; the Citizen Science Project; the Winter Music Concert Series; and teaching healthy habits, just to name a few.

“I think she’s one of the greatest assets we have,” said Tatyana Chiocchetti, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. “We really value all of the initiatives she has done and how she makes Key Biscayne a wonderful place to live.”

White’s leadership was never more evident than at the onset of the pandemic, when island life came to a halt and concern turned to the seniors and those most vulnerable. White was front-and-center, organizing an impressive island-wide volunteer effort - Adopt a Senior - to get groceries to the seniors. “It was so rewarding. To see so many good people, outside of our staff, over 100 volunteers, step up during a chaotic time in their own lives, to adopt a senior in need, that alone is a beautiful and wonderful statement on our community,” White told Islander News in a November, 2020 interview.

“We really are one community. When we reach out to our neighbors, we are better together and truly one community.” Words White lives by and the island is better off with her among us.

MicheleEstevez, some might agree, might be the “most powerful” woman on the island.

“Without Michele, there is no July 4 parade,” Frances Reaves said, regarding the event’s Chairwoman. “She’s a one-woman show. Honestly, she is so giving, and such a hard worker and terrific at what she does, and she welcomes everybody if you want to help.”

A 45-year resident of Key Biscayne, Estevez manages a dozen properties on the island through her own management company and has been a staunch supporter of new recertification regulations in the wake of last summer’s Surfside condo tragedy.

Even with a very successful business, Michele finds time to pursue her other passion – to give back and partake in what she calls humanitarian efforts. “You have to give to receive,” explains Michele who has served as a Key Biscayne Councilmember and remains a political force and leader on the island.

BettySimeConroy, was a pivotal figure in the Village’s early incorporation efforts

“I’m not trying to be a Superwoman, just staying involved and keeping this area special,” she said. “I’ve lived here 60 years; my children all went to school here.”

The two-term Village Council member and the Vice Chairperson of the original Charter writing committee, Conroy was a fine athlete in her college days, but without Title IX In place, the tennis standout was relegated to water ballet in high school and at Duke University — the only sport available to females at the time, and without scholarships.

Her greatest endeavor on Key Biscayne was going door to door and speaking at gatherings, illustrating how an incorporated city would be beneficial over the long run.

Conroy recalls her friend MabelMiller, a well-known teacher and environmentalist on the island — halting the county bulldozers trying to raze the beautiful palm trees by the Crandon Tennis Center.

“That was our first victory, and I think the people in the Village realized then that the county wasn’t backing us, so that was a turning point (for how the city operates today),” Conroy said.

Miller’s legacy carries on with the 2017 naming of the Mabel Miller Walking Trail on Virginia Key, honoring the trailblazer and author whose environmental efforts are still studied today by all Miami-Dade County fifth-graders.

“It was the beginning of women coming along ...” said Conroy, once spotted on the tennis court by President Richard Nixon, who maintained a residence on the island during his political heyday. “We’ve come a long way — women executives, women politicians ...”

RoxyLohuis-Tejeda has been the Community Center’s Coordinator of Adult and Senior Services for 20 years, having accepted the job while living in New York.

“It’s an understatement,” she said, regarding how much she loves working with seniors.

But, she said, “powerful” would be a little awkward to describe herself.

“Maybe helpful, or resourceful, would sound better. My only goal is to help people here in any capacity. If that makes me powerful, then ... But these are not clients, they are friends, almost family members,” she said, joking that under AARP rules, she’s actually considered a senior at age 50.

During the COVID pandemic, she not only assisted the Community Foundation at the testing site that began at St. Agnes, but she also found ways to keep seniors engaged through virtual Bingo (which still is popular today), artwork classes, documentaries, magic shows, “anything you could think of to keep our folks engaged and less isolated.”

Miami-Dade County Commissioner RaquelRegalado said she was honored to be considered on the list.

“I represent a beautiful district filled with incredible people and places, but there’s nowhere like Key Biscayne,” she said, having represented the Key in one way or another since 2010.

As a School Board member, Regalado worked with the Key to invest in MAST Academy. She made sure island residents had a guaranteed number of seats at the popular magnet school. She now is working to address safety issues there.

“On the county side, I’ve been the bridge (pun intended) between the sides as we work toward improvements to the Rickenbacker Causeway that people can live with, among many other issues,” she said. “As a community, we have some challenging decisions to make in a changing environment, but I always appreciate how engaged and informed Key Biscayne residents are — and how willing they are to jump in to make the process better.”

MayraPenaLindsay became the Village’s first female mayor in 2014 — and was later re-elected — after serving four years on the Council. She has lived on the Key for 28 years.

“My phone always rings if there’s a big case going on in Key Biscayne,” she said, laughing. “I may (still) be a voice of reason ... But I respect the Council in what they do,” she added, weighing in now on topics simply only as a resident and taxpayer.

With a strong legal background, Pena Lindsay managed the Case Management Unit of the Family Law Division of the 11th Judicial Circuit and was the first leader of the award-winning Self-Help Program that continues to provide resources for citizens to be able to handle their own non-complex family issues. Working in special projects for the Miami-Dade Public Defenders Office, she now is linked with the AWE Project (Achieving Women Enterprise), an outreach to empower women entrepreneurs through mentoring and education.

She got involved in Key Biscayne politics when her two daughters saw such little opportunity to play the sports they loved — volleyball, field hockey and lacrosse.

“I think the field space was 85% for boys and, at that time, 52% of our population was women,” she said. “So I got involved with the Youth Advisory Board (to change that).”

Brazilian-born H. FrancesReaves is the president of Parent Your Parents, a healthcare consulting firm for elders, and has written an advice column on parallel subjects in IslanderNews for five years.

The president of the Oceansound Condo Board spent 10 years as a litigator and lobbyist, and was recognized on the Women of Excellence list by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. In Maryland, she earned Women’s Hall of Fame honors after being named among the area’s top 100 businesswomen three times.

“I don’t think I’m powerful at all,” she said, laughing. “I do believe the fact that I smile at everyone is a contributing factor that people know me ... I’m a little Pollyanna just hoping to make them a friend.”

She also is the co-Chair for Key Biscayne’s Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

KatiePetros is a former four-year Council member and a resident since 1993 who is considering an election bid for mayor later this year.

“It was an honor to serve the community,” she said, noting her efforts went a long way to bringing in a snazzy dog park to the island, setting the stage for the new library, and finding ways to improve the quality of living through upgraded and more open spaces.

“I wouldn’t label myself as a powerful person, but I had the opportunity to make decisions to make an impact. But I was just one of seven and enjoyed working with a group,” she said of her first foray into the political scene. “This is such a special place – the fact we can have this small community experience 10 minutes from a (large metropolitan area).”

She currently works remotely from Key Biscayne for Pilot, a financial startup company out of San Francisco.

TatyanaChiocchetti has been the Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce since 2017, and together with assistant ChristineWing have kept the community abreast of what events are happening daily. The 24/7 center has been a welcoming place for global visitors, plus much more.

Chiocchetti has deep roots in the area, having been born in Miami and raised on the island before moving to Switzerland, and then returning to the area. Her grandparents bought one of the first Mackle houses, “when real estate tax was $50 a year,” and her father wrote a book entitled, “Key Biscayne: The Romance of Cape Florida.”

“We are basically focused on making Key Biscayne a vibrant place to live, work and visit,” she said, promoting the lifestyle as a great place to raise a family in a safe location, surrounded by nature and beautiful beaches, with luxurious neighborhoods.

As a team, they have set up or participated in numerous projects, such as: “Brunch With a Cop” to introduce residents to the new police chief; engaging with small business forums throughout the county; helping nonprofits become aware of how the organization can assist them; putting together the annual IslandLife magazine, which promotes Key Biscayne; and, just last Friday, organized a bike tour and brunch for a group of expats. They also are a big asset to international visitors — Chiocchetti speaks four languages and Wing speaks three.

“We receive a lot of positive feedback,” Chiocchetti said.