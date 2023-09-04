On Sunday night, in a Los Angeles stadium packed with fans and “A” list celebrities, Inter Miami and its star Lionel Messi defeated the current Major League Soccer champions, Los Angeles Futbol Club (LAFC), by a 3-0 score.

The win marked an impressive 11-match undefeated streak for Miami over the last seven weeks, stretching back to July 21, when Messi made his MLS debut.

Playing before a Los Angeles crowd of 22,921, including England’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, singer Selena Gomez, and actors Ed Norton and Owen Wilson, Miami’s Argentinian forward Farias struck early.

In the second half, the three ex-Barcelona stars – Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – combined on a breakaway that ended with Alba scoring on a slick pass from Messi, who has either scored or assisted in all Inter Miami games he has played. Messi helped nail down the win Sunday with an assist to Ecuadorian Leo Campana for the final goal.

The soccer world will now have a two-week break as players participate in the start of the FIFA 2026 Men’s World Cup qualifiers.

The US, Mexico and Canada are hosting the 2026 World Cup, which grants each an automatic berth into the tournament, which features 12 groups of four teams.

Messi will fly to Buenos Aires and join the world-champion Argentinian squad, which plays Ecuador on Thursday.

The USA squad, meanwhile, is scheduled to play two friendly games, on Saturday against Uzbekistan and on September 12 against Oman. The US’s 24-player roster includes two Inter Miami players: goalie Drake Callender and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, 18, from Key Biscayne, the youngest player on the squad.