On September 18, 2021 it is International Coastal Cleanup Day. This is the world’s LARGEST one-day volunteer effort for our oceans and waterways.

This effort is being spearheaded globally by the Ocean Conservancy, VolunteerCleanup.org organizes Miami-Dade County’s local participation in this worldwide event with 50+ simultaneous (outdoor and socially-distanced) group shoreline cleanups with 3,000 volunteers all around the county

Each site is being led by fantastic partner organizations in the network of cleanup hosts. Volunteers can even do their own #SoloCleanup if they don’t want to be in a group setting. Community Service Hours are offered.

Volunteers can register here: https://www.volunteercleanup.org/miami_coastal_cleanup_day