Now in its 36th year, the International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami comes to Key Biscayne for the annual International Children’s Day celebration at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

This year, residents and visitors alike will be treated to a bilingual performance about the great Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, which combines music, visual arts, story narratives, puppets, and the audience’s participation.

There are three Frida’s on stage –the painter, the singer, and the storyteller- and the three will transport the young audience on a biographical journey where colors heal.

While the performance is going on, children will be able to watch the creation of an artwork on stage. The expressions, folklore, music and color of Mexican culture will be the main protagonists, in order to tell the story of one of the greatest artists in the Americas.

The Hispanic Theatre Family event is free and open to the public with the performance starting at 5 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Center Saturday, July 21 in the Island Room., 2nd floor.

The Key Biscayne performance is part of the International Hispanic Theatre Festival, a four-week theatrical extravaganza with performances Thursdays or Fridays through Sundays, and other events taking place in Miami Dade County Auditorium’s On Stage Black Box Theatre and Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio.

No stranger to Key Biscayne, Mario Ernesto Sánchez is the founder and producing artistic director of Teatro Avante and the International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami.

Sánchez has received many awards in his illustrious career including the Florida Theatre Conference’s Distinguished Career Award for his contribution to the development of theater. He is also co-author and director of El puerto de los cristales rotos (Harbor of Broken Glass).

