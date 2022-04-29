‘Invest in Our Planet’: Every day is Earth Day

Although the official Earth Day day (April 22) has passed, the topic it represents deserves our attention every single day of the year. It is noteworthy that the wide range of Earth Day events this year involved more than 1 billion people in more than 193 countries, according to EarthDay.org.

The Earth Day 2022 theme is “Invest in Our Planet” and features five primary programs:

The Great Global Cleanup Sustainable Fashion Climate and Environmental Literacy Canopy Project Food and Environment

If you want to “bring that home,” what could you do right here, right now?

Your family could participate in a beach cleanup @FillABag or @BillBaggsPark. How about finding your next cool t-shirt or ripped jeans at a thrift shop @Dragonfly?

Find out more how your consumer behavior impacts your community @KBCitizenScience. Become an expert on composting @AZeroWasteCulture. You can always follow more information @earthday to stay in the know of the many ways we can lessen the environmental pressures we cause.

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Environmental protection was gaining momentum as an urgent national issue. Nationwide environmental teach-ins were held, driven by activist Denis Hayes, who coined the name “Earth Day.” More than 20 million people poured out on the streets. The first Earth Day remains the largest single-day protest in human history.

An unexpected and somewhat unusual partner in that event was the United Auto Workers (UAW), under the leadership of Walter Reuther. Guided by his vision, the union was the most instrumental outside financial and operational supporter of the first Earth Day. His statement on the urgency around the importance of environmental awareness and protection rings even more true today:

“The environment is not a faraway place with scenic beauty only for vacationers but home to all of mankind”.

